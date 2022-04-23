COCHRANTON — Wyatt Barzak tossed a no-hitter as Cochranton defeated Region 3 foe Iroquois 7-0 on Friday. Barzak recorded 14 strikeouts and only surrendered three walks.
Barzak also contributed with his bat as he hit two home runs and totaled five RBIs. Ben Field and Andrew Albert also recorded RBIs.
After starting the season 1-2, the Cardinals have won three consecutive games.
Cochranton is scheduled to host another region opponent in Youngsville today at 11 a.m.
Spa blanks Rocky Grove 10-0
SUGAR CREEK — The Cambridge Springs softball team blanked Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove 10-0 on Friday. The game ended after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Payton Leandro, Emily Boylan and Makenzie Lewis each recorded a pair of RBIs. Aly Acosta-Reyes, Taylor Smith and Cheyenne Mosconi also drove in a run.
Hailee Rodgers pitched all five innings while striking out 10 batters and surrendering two hits and a walk.
Cambridge Springs is scheduled to host non-region opponent Girard today at 11 a.m.
Panthers crush Bears 10-2
UNION CITY — The Saegertown baseball team made easy work of Region 3 opponent Union City after winning 10-2 on Friday. With the win, the Panthers are now 6-0 in the region and 7-2 overall.
Henry Shaffer was the only Panthers with multiple hits as he went 3-5 while crossing the plate three times. Zach Balog, Wyatt Burchill, Garrett Young and Anthony Hernandez each recorded an RBI.
Three Panthers contributed on the mound. Balog started the game and went three innings and allowed no hits and just one walk. Landon Caldwell pitched the next two innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out four. Shaffer finished the last two innings and only allowed one hit while striking out a pair of batters.
The Bears committed a total of six errors during the contest.
Saegertown will next host region foe Rocky Grove on Monday at 4:30 p.m.