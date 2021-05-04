SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown moved to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 1 with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-17 win over Cathedral Prep on Monday in boys volleyball action.
Logan Ingram and Jaden Wilkins led the Panthers with seven kills each. Ingram handed out 14 assists as well. Wilkins added eight digs.
Max Fuller had five aces, six kills and eight digs for Saegertown.
Softball
Bears cruise
UNION CITY — Union City beat Youngsville 35-0 in three innings on Monday in Region 2 softball action.
The Bears collected 27 hits, including home runs by Sydney Gilbert and Cyaira Zielinski.
Abby Tingley faced just one batter over the minimum for three innings and earned all nine outs via strikeouts.
Girls lacrosse
Chardon tops CASH
CHARDON, Ohio — Conneaut suffered just its second loss of the season on Monday, falling to Chardon, Ohio 18-10 in non-region girls lacrosse action.
Rylee Jones had six goals for Conneaut (4-2), while Sydney Phillips added three goals and an assist. Camy Seman also scored a goal.