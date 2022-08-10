Most 9-year olds can’t say they’ve gone viral on social media. However, there is an exception to every rule.
That exception is Jordynn Nesbitt, who has been training in kickboxing for more than three years and has seen some of her videos gain thousands of views on the social media platform TikTok.
Nesbitt has plenty of people in her inner circle supporting her fighting career at a young age, including her father, Jordan Nesbitt.
“As far as the social media thing, everybody’s ecstatic about that,” Nesbitt said. “You don’t think it’ll happen to you and for it to happen to my daughter, it’s a blessing. I’m glad that many people see her doing something constructive and healthy and it’s gonna lead her to have a good lifestyle.”
The viral videos showcase Nesbitt’s talent with fighting. One of her videos uploaded in June surpassed 20,000 views on TikTok in 24 hours. Nesbitt’s videos have amassed more than 100,000 views total.
While her videos are viewed by people all across the world, one of her videos caught the attention of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson posted one of Nesbitt’s videos to his Facebook page in June.
“I’ve talked to her a lot about Mike Tyson,” Jordan Nesbitt said. “We watched videos on him when she started boxing, giving her the rundown on one of the greats and it just so happened to be that a couple months later Mike Tyson shared that video. She couldn’t understand it really, but she knows who Mike Tyson is. That was exciting and I’ve been a Tyson fan since I was a kid, so for him to share my daughter’s video, I mean on my end, that’s a dream come true. I didn’t get to meet him, but he did that and that was good enough. That gave her full approval that she’s headed in the right direction.”
Before her videos started going viral, Nesbitt didn’t start to fight until she saw her older sister taking classes at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville. At first, Nesbitt’s parents didn’t want her to fight, but they were convinced after she started to train at Southwick one day.
After initially not wanting his daughter to fight, Jordan Nesbitt is grateful that Southwick was able to take Jordynn in as a fighter.
“That family, we praise that family in this home,” Nesbitt said. “That family is a very wonderful family and anything they do, we support. Anything and everything. My oldest daughter doesn’t fight no more, but she started there. Obviously, Jordynn continued on with it. I mean there so supportive and they’re just great for our community. That family is the greatest thing in this community.”
According to her father, training at Southwick and having her videos go viral has given Jordynn a glimpse of what her future in fighting will look like.
“It gives her the experience of what’s gonna come,” Nesbitt said. “A lot more questions and a lot more cameras. You don’t know where it can go, especially with her getting 100,000 views on her videos.”
