Standing at 6-foot-6 (6-foot-9 with skates), Cade Webber looked out of place amongst the Meadville Bulldogs hockey team during a team tryout last week, but he felt right at home at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena.
“I grew up here and this is where my passion for hockey began, right here in this rink. Anytime I can come back and help, I do,” Webber said. “It was great growing up here. Meadville definitely molded me into who I am today.”
Webber was visiting friends in Meadville when Jamie Plunkett, head coach of the Bulldogs, texted Webber about tryouts.
“He asked if I could help and I’d do anything to help him out. Even though I didn’t get to play under him he has helped me a ton,” Webber said. “He’s reached out to coaches on my behalf, helped me develop and given me tips. Anytime I can give back to him I do it in a heartbeat.”
The lengthy defenseman helped orchestrate drills and gave advice to the team during tryouts.
“It’s safe to say he had their undivided attention,” Plunkett said. “It’s one thing if a dad or coach gives advice, but to hear it from Cade? The boys were all ears.”
Webber was a stick boy for the Bulldogs nearly 14 years ago and is in a team picture in the locker room, Plunkett said. The 20-year-old hopes to be a hockey figure the players can look up to.
“I know Meadville doesn’t get a lot of recognition for hockey right now so I hope I can pave a path for younger kids,” Webber said. “I want to show them if they work hard, listen to their coaches and do the little things, there is a way out. Hopefully I can help start something for future generations and more kids can go on to play juniors, college and maybe professional hockey.”
Webber lived in Meadville from ages five to 16. His family moved to Meadville from Massachusetts when his father, Mike, was hired as the head women’s soccer coach at Allegheny College in 2005. Weber and his family moved back to Massachusetts in 2017 after his freshman year at Meadville Area Senior High. Though he did not graduate from Meadville, he still lists it at his hometown.
“They look up to Cade, no question,” Plunkett said. “I think every kid on that ice wants to be where Cade is at some point.”
After moving, he played for four seasons at the Rivers Academy in Weston, Massachusetts. As a senior, he put up 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games. Webber also skated for the 2017 U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team and the 2018 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team.
Following graduation from Rivers, the young hockey phenom was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.
After the draft, he spent a season with the Penticton Vees, a junior “A” hockey team in the British Columbia Hockey League. Webber was in Penticton from August 2019 to February 2020.
“It was a little bit of culture shock. Obviously its (Penticton) a hockey town and has about 30,000 people in winter and 100,000 in summer,” Webber said. “In winter we sell out at about 4,500 a game. Even just walking in public people will notice you, stop to talk to you and say hi. It opened my eyes to some new things and it was a fun experience.”
Webber suffered a lower body injury in Penticton that required surgery and ended his season early. He returned to Massachusetts for surgery and did physical therapy last summer while preparing for his freshman year at Boston University.
The pandemic forced his freshman hockey season to delay from November 2020 to January 2021. The delay gave him more time to recover from surgery and put him at full strength for the season.
The Terriers went 10-5-1 and were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament by St. Cloud St., the eventual runner-up, on March 27. Webber appeared in 14 games and posted a plus minus of +9 and two assists.
“Obviously we wanted our season to go longer, but it was a good experience. I’ve taken a couple weeks off for a mental reset before a long summer of training,” Webber said. “It was a long season with a lot of starts and stops so it was mentally draining at times.”
When he returns to Massachusetts, Webber plans on training hard for his sophomore season at Boston University. He feels there is no better place for him to train and hone his skills.
“When I was a freshman in high school and stepped on campus at Boston University, I just knew that’s where I wanted to go. We didn’t have any fans because of the pandemic and we usually pack the arena, but it was everything I expected,” Webber said. “We have good facilities, the coaches are great and academics are as well. They have everything you need to develop as a player and hopefully I can accomplish my dream.”
It has been nearly two years since he was drafted by the Hurricanes and though he has not been called up yet, he could be soon.
“I like to take it day by day. I want to win each day and do everything I can,” Webber said. “I know if you take a day off there is another guy somewhere that can take your spot down the road and I don’t want to take this chance and opportunity for granted. I know I’m very fortunate to be in this position.
“I want to work hard for the help I’ve received and for everyone in the Meadville community, my parents and my family. I just want to make them proud because I know they sacrificed a lot for me. That makes me want to do everything in my power to make it there and hopefully one day it will work out.”