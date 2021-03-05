(4) Lakeview (11-7) vs.
(5) Saegertown (13-8)
What: Boys Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Today, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Where: Saegertown High School
Notes: Three Panthers average double digit points — Brady Greco (13.5), Max Fuller (12.2) and Jaeden Wilkins (12.1).
Up next: Winner will meet the Kennedy Catholic - Reynolds winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(2) Cambridge Springs (14-4)
vs. (7) West Middlesex (9-10)
What: Boys Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Today, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Where: Cambridge Springs High School
Notes: Nathan Held leads the team with 16.6 points per game. Blue Devil forwards Trent Wheeler (11.1) and Jayden Shinsky (10.4) anchor the number two scoring defense in the district (39.7).
Up next: Winner will meet the Cochranton - Mercer winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(3) Cochranton (13-7)
vs. (6) Mercer (12-9)
What: Boys Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Today, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Where: Meadville High School
Notes: Jon Gallo and Jaiben Walker both average 10.5 points to pace the Cardinals. Tyler George averages 9.6 and is second on the team with 27 3-pointers made.
Up next: Winner will meet the Cambridge Springs - West Middlesex winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(1) Meadville (12-8)
vs. (2) Cathedral Prep (14-6)
What: Boys Class 5A final
When: Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
Where: Meadville High School
Notes: Three Bulldogs average double digit points this season, Charlie Waid (12.4), Sam Burchard (12.2) and Reese Pero (10.6). Meadville won both games against Cathedral Prep this season.
Up next: Winner will meet the District 6 - District 9 winner in a PIAA subregional game.
(3) Maplewood (11-5)
vs. (6) Seneca (12-8)
What: Girls Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Saturday, March 6
Where: Maplewood High School
Notes: Sadie Thomas (15.8) and Izzy Eimer (12.5) lead the Tigers in scoring this season. Maplewood outscores its opponents by an average of 11.5 points.
Up next: Winner will meet the Cambridge Springs - Cochranton winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(2) Cambridge Springs (15-3)
vs. (7) Cochranton (9-9)
What: Girls Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Where: Cambridge Springs High School
Notes: Blue Devil sisters Madison (17.4) and Makenzie Yanc (7.3) combine for 24.7 points per game. The Cardinals are led by Lexi Moore (13.8)
Up next: Winner will meet the Maplewood - Seneca winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(4) Saegertown (11-4)
vs. (5) Mercer (11-8)
What: Girls Class 2A quarterfinal
When: Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m.
Where: Saegertown High School
Notes: Mollie Przybrowski leads the Panthers in scoring with 10.7 points per game. The Panthers are 7-2 over the previous nine games and have momentum entering postseason play.
Up next: Winner will meet the West Middlesex - Reynolds winner in the District 10 semifinals.
(7) Conneaut (7-10)
vs. (2) Slippery Rock (13-3)
What: Girls Class 5A quarterfinal
When: Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m.
Where: Slippery Rock High School
Notes: Conneaut lost both matchups with Slippery Rock this season. Rylee Jones paces the Eagles with 10.5 points per game.
Up next: Winner will meet the Grove City - General McLane winner in the District 10 semifinals.