Nick Farrelly-Jackson was only 11 when he was introduced to the sport of disc golf. Now 16, he plays as much as he can.
“We started in our backyard and it evolved from there,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “When I’m in Meadville I’ll usually go out once or twice a week at the minimum.”
Farrelly-Jackson is entering his junior year at Meadville Area High School. He usually plays disc golf with his friends and they most commonly frequent the Woodcock Creek Disc Golf Course. They also play at a course near Pymatuning and one at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
Courses are usually free and can coexist with existing parks and recreation areas. There are private courses that cost money but it’s not the norm, Farrelly-Jackson said.
Disc golf is essentially golf but played with a frisbee like disc instead of clubs. Instead of playing to a hole the discs are thrown at a target, which is usually a raised metal basket.
“You really just need at least one disc and sometimes a bag to carry them. Other than that it doesn’t cost anything else,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “It’s a very low cost sport.”
For golfers that get the urge to play during the cold winter months when courses are closed, disc golf could scratch the itch. Though it depends on the weather and how comfortable in the cold they are.
“There are always days in the winter where you can trek through the snow or rain and play, but it’s really up to the person,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “I’ve gone in the winter and it wasn’t that bad. It depends on the day and how bad you want to play.”
Also like golf, there are tournaments across the world and a professional organization. The Professional Disc Golf Association is a membership based organization and sanctions competitions worldwide. There are professional and semi-professional disc golfers that play in numerous tournaments every year.
“Ideally I would like to be a semi-pro one day. I could play in cash prize tournaments just on occasion and when I want to,” he said. “It’s not something I would do most of the time, but now and then throughout the years.”
Farrelly-Jackson competed in the recreation division at the Ironwood Open in May. He placed fifth at the Portersville, Pa, area tournament and shot two over-par. The young disc golfer also scored a hole in one, an accomplishment Nick will not soon forget.
“That felt incredible. Usually you go into a course, especially at a tournament, and you don’t expect to have that happen,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “I was also competing against a lot of other men and it was surprising I was the one that got a hole in one and not one of these other guys who were bigger than me.”
More recently, the Meadville native competed at the 2021 Midwest Amateur Championships from July 23 to 25 in Bonner Springs, Kan. With 357 total competitors, it was the largest competition of Farrelly-Jackson’s life.
“I got there and saw other players throw really well and thought ‘wow I am really doing this now.’ For the first day the pressure was definitely on and got to me, but after that I understood to play the way I would any other day. It didn’t go as well as I hoped, but the experience of playing with other guys my age was great,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “It was definitely the biggest and definitely the hardest tournament I’ve done so far.”
He shot 21 over-par and finished third in the junior division.
The aspiring semi-pro is already signed up for another competition on August 21 near Pittsburgh. It will be his last before the school year resumes.
“As always school will take precedent, but if there’s ever an opportunity to play I’ll find a way if my parents are willing to help me out,” he said.
For anyone that has an interest in trying the sport Nick has a simple suggestion.
“Just get a normal a frisbee and throw it around your yard or at a park. Then eventually move to a course and play there for fun,” Farrelly-Jackson said. “Just go from there and try to get better every time.”