Former Conneaut Area Senior High School standout and Slippery Rock University All-American wide receiver Henry Litwin signed today with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.
The Linesville native excelled on the football field and basketball court for the Eagles. He walked on to Slippery Rock University's football team and went on to be a two-time All-American.
Over three seasons in the starting lineup, Litwin shattered the SRU career records for receptions, yardage and touchdowns. He led all players in Division II over the last three seasons with 221 catches for 3,392 yards and 42 touchdowns. Litwin grabbed 103 passes for 1,509 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019 to set the SRU single-season records in all three categories and followed that up with 67 catches for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 while catching passes from two new quarterbacks.
Litwin was not selected in last month's NFL Draft and was signed to a free agent deal by the Chicago Bears on April 30. He was waived by the team on May 12.
