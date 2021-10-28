Henry Litwin was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame of Wednesday.
Litwin is playing his senior season of football at Slippery Rock University and the Conneaut Area Senior High graduate is rewriting record books for The Rock.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver recently became the second player in Slippery Rock history to record 3,000 receiving yards in his career. He is second in career both receptions and yards and first in touchdowns with 34.
In 2019, he was a consensus All-American and set single season records for The Rock with 103 catches, 1,509 yards and 21 touchdowns.
This season, Litwin has 37 catches for 697 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games.
Each candidate must be a senior or graduate student, be in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football ability and show strong leadership and citizenship. A total of 176 semifinalists were selected.
Litwin has a 3.66 GPA in his major of safety management and is in his senior season at The Rock.
In being named a finalist for the award, he will receive a $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Litwin will also travel with the 12 other semifinalists to Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where one of them will be named the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. The even will be streamed live from the ARIA Resort and Casino Las Vegas.
Past Campbell Trophy award winners include Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington, Alex Mack, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert.