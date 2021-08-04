The annual August tradition in Central Pennsylvania — the Little League World Series — returns in two weeks, albeit with a new, temporary look.
When the 11-day tournament begins on Aug. 19, 16 teams representing eight regions of the United States will battle for the title of world champion. This year, however, there won’t be any international squads.
Last summer, the World Series was canceled for the first time in its then 74-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 16-team tournament traditionally has eight American teams and eight international squads. Little League officials announced earlier this year only U.S.-based teams would play in South Williamsport.
“More than anything, we’re just happy to have the kids come out here and be a part of the Little League World Series and experience it, especially after not having it last year,” said Kevin Fountain, Little League Director of Media Relations. “While we’re sad that we can’t have the international teams, we’re happy to welcome 16 baseball teams from around the United States.”
Public attendance at this year’s tournament will be limited to approximately 3,000, and access will be restricted to the complex.
“Every team will be provided with 250 team passes to allow their family and friends from their communities to come here and be inside the stadium to watch their teams and root them on,” Fountain said. “We did make the decision in the past couple of weeks to allow some public attendance. The Williamsport community, and really the overall community here wants to be a part of this. We want to find a way to do it while still maintaining a safe and healthy atmosphere.”
Fans interested in attending this year’s tournament are asked to visit LittleLeague.org/Tickets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 to submit their request for Complex Access Tickets. Ticket requests are taken two days in advance.
“There is no cost for any of these tickets – it’s free admission,” Fountain said.
Although Complex Access Tickets won’t permit entry into Lamade Stadium, fans will still be able to watch the games from the outfield fence at Volunteer Stadium, and the recognizable hill in the stadium’s backdrop.
“It allows you to watch the games from the outfield at volunteer and the iconic hill at Lamade Stadium,” Fountain said of Complex Access Tickets. “You’ll still be able to experience the games and the atmosphere here in Williamsport.”
Little League asks fans to not attend games should “they feel sick, have a fever, or in the past 14 days have had any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with COVID-19.”
Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts include encouraging unvaccinated fans to wear masks, maintaining a minimum of six-feet distance from teams and visitors, handwashing and sanitizing frequently, among other safety precautions.
Fountain said visitors will also be asked to enter through the bottom of the complex, which is the stadium’s main entrance. Once inside, visitors will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium.
Despite the absence of international teams this year, youth baseball’s premier tournament is set to commence in a somewhat normal capacity in just a couple of weeks.
“Annually, fans from around the world come together here in Williamsport, and based on the guidance from our medical consultants, we are pleased to be able to allow a limited number of spectators to experience this year’s World Series, in addition to those from the communities these teams represent, and provide an opportunity to welcome families, friends, and fans, in a limited and safe capacity, to enjoy the Little League Baseball World Series,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a statement.