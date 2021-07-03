COCHRANTON — In the 8-10-year-old baseball bracket, Cochranton beat McLane 11-7 on Thursday. 

Justice Walker led Cochranton with a double, a triple and a home run. Walker had three RBIs on the day. Jonah McKay went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Daniel Hochstetler was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ryder Beers and Carver Tate each added one RBI. 

On the mound, Noah Carroll had five strikeouts and McKay had four. 

With the win, Cochranton advances to face Saegertown on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final.

 

8-10 year-old Baseball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

McLane 20, Lakeland 6

Saegertown 17, Meadville 0

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Cochranton 11, McLane 7

Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0

Losers bracket

Today, July 3

Mid-East vs. Lakeland - 10 a.m.

McLane vs. Meadville 12 p.m. 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League  

 

8-10 year-old softball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0

Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 35, Meadville/Jamestown 4

Titusville 4, Northwest 2

Third round

Monday, July 5

CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m.

Losers bracket

Monday, July 5

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Titusville - 6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior league baseball 

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.

Cochranton — 6 p.m. 

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/

ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

 Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little league baseball 

First round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5

Second round

Wednesday, June 30

Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5

Losers Bracket 1

Thursday, July 1

Lakeland 18, McLane 0

Losers Bracket 2

Meadville Little League Field

Lakeland 10, Meadville 0

Championship round

Cochranton/Mid-East vs Lakeland winner —6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Little league softball 

First round

Thursday, June 24

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton 12, McLane 1

Losers Bracket

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland Little Field

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you