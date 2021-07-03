COCHRANTON — In the 8-10-year-old baseball bracket, Cochranton beat McLane 11-7 on Thursday.
Justice Walker led Cochranton with a double, a triple and a home run. Walker had three RBIs on the day. Jonah McKay went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Daniel Hochstetler was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ryder Beers and Carver Tate each added one RBI.
On the mound, Noah Carroll had five strikeouts and McKay had four.
With the win, Cochranton advances to face Saegertown on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final.
8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
McLane 20, Lakeland 6
Saegertown 17, Meadville 0
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Cochranton 11, McLane 7
Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0
Losers bracket
Today, July 3
Mid-East vs. Lakeland - 10 a.m.
McLane vs. Meadville 12 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0
Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 35, Meadville/Jamestown 4
Titusville 4, Northwest 2
Third round
Monday, July 5
CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m.
Losers bracket
Monday, July 5
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Titusville - 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior league baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.
Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/
ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little league baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Wednesday, June 30
Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5
Losers Bracket 1
Thursday, July 1
Lakeland 18, McLane 0
Losers Bracket 2
Meadville Little League Field
Lakeland 10, Meadville 0
Championship round
Cochranton/Mid-East vs Lakeland winner —6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Little league softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland Little Field
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League