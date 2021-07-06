CochrantonMideast/Commodore Perry won the 8-10 year-old little league tournament on Monday with a 1-0 win against Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown.
Payton Phillips’ run in the first inning would prove to be the game-winner. Phillips singled and was awarded second base on an interference call. After stealing third, she scored on a passed ball.
Kamryn Reese gave up two hits and struck out 12 batters in the win.
For CMS, Aubrie Crawford had a double and Brooke Pabon singled.
With the win, CMP advances to the Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League.
8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
McLane 20, Lakeland 6
Saegertown 17, Meadville 0
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Cochranton 11, McLane 7
Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0
Losers bracket
Saturday, July 3
Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2
McLane 21, Meadville 20
Tuesday, July 6
Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.
Third round
Tuesday, July 6
Cochranton vs. Saegertown - 8:30 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0
Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/
Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.
Third round
Monday, July 5
CMS 1, CMCP 0
Losers bracket
Monday, July 5
Titusville 13, Meadville/Jamestown 0
Championship round
Tuesday, July 6
CMS vs. Titsuville - 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior league baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.
Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/
ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little league baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Wednesday, June 30
Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5
Losers Bracket 1
Thursday, July 1
Lakeland 18, McLane 0
Losers Bracket 2
Meadville Little League Field
Lakeland 10, Meadville 0
Championship round
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, Lakeland 7
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Litte league softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League