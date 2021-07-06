CochrantonMideast/Commodore Perry won the 8-10 year-old little league tournament on Monday with a 1-0 win against Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown. 

Payton Phillips’ run in the first inning would prove to be the game-winner. Phillips singled and was awarded second base on an interference call. After stealing third, she scored on a passed ball.

Kamryn Reese gave up two hits and struck out 12 batters in the win. 

For CMS, Aubrie Crawford had a double and Brooke Pabon singled. 

With the win, CMP advances to the Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League.

 

8-10 year-old Baseball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

McLane 20, Lakeland 6

Saegertown 17, Meadville 0

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Cochranton 11, McLane 7

Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0

Losers bracket

Saturday, July 3

Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2

McLane 21, Meadville 20

Tuesday, July 6 

Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.

Third round

Tuesday, July 6

Cochranton vs. Saegertown - 8:30 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League  

 

8-10 year-old softball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0

Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/

Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.

Third round

Monday, July 5

CMS 1, CMCP 0

Losers bracket

Monday, July 5

Titusville 13, Meadville/Jamestown 0

Championship round

Tuesday, July 6

CMS vs. Titsuville - 6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior league baseball 

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.

Cochranton — 6 p.m. 

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/

ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little league baseball 

First round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5

Second round

Wednesday, June 30

Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5

Losers Bracket 1

Thursday, July 1

Lakeland 18, McLane 0

Losers Bracket 2

Meadville Little League Field

Lakeland 10, Meadville 0

Championship round

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, Lakeland 7 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Litte league softball 

First round

Thursday, June 24

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton 12, McLane 1

Losers Bracket

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League

