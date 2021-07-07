Lakeland All-Stars win in dramatic fashion
The Lakeland Girls Junior All-Star team secured a 4-3 win in nine innings against Northwestern on Tuesday night.
With two outs and two strikes on her, Jillie Mihoci hit a single to score Jaidyn Jordan in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Makaila Obenrader hurled six innings from the circle, gathering 14 strikeouts along the way. She also allowed one hit and zero runs. Obenrader also had a double at the plate.
With the win, Lakeland will play the winner of Punxsutawney vs. Northwestern on Thursday, weather permitting. Whomever Lakeland plays will be for the Section One championship.
Lakeland defeated Punxsutawney 11-0 on Monday in the first round of the tournament.
Obenrader hurled 15 strikeouts in the win and had a double. Jordan, Ashlee Barabas and Lainie Harrington also had doubles in the win.
8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
McLane 20, Lakeland 6
Saegertown 17, Meadville 0
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Cochranton 11, McLane 7
Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0
Losers bracket
Saturday, July 3
Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2
McLane 21, Meadville 20
Tuesday, July 6
Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.
Third round
Tuesday, July 6
Cochranton vs. Saegertown - (n/a)
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0
Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/
Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.
Third round
Monday, July 5
CMS 1, CMCP 0
Losers bracket
Monday, July 5
Titusville 13, Meadville/Jamestown 0
Losers bracket round 2
Tuesday, July 6
CMS 3, Titsuville 2
Championship game
Wednesday, July 7
CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior league baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.
Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/
ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little league baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Wednesday, June 30
Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5
Losers Bracket 1
Thursday, July 1
Lakeland 18, McLane 0
Losers Bracket 2
Meadville Little League Field
Lakeland 10, Meadville 0
Championship round
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, Lakeland 7
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Little league softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4
Section 1 Tournament round one
Brookville Little League Fields
Cochranton 9, F.L.A.G 5