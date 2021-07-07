Lakeland All-Stars win in dramatic fashion

The Lakeland Girls Junior All-Star team secured a 4-3 win in nine innings against Northwestern on Tuesday night. 

With two outs and two strikes on her, Jillie Mihoci hit a single to score Jaidyn Jordan in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

Makaila Obenrader hurled six innings from the circle, gathering 14 strikeouts along the way. She also allowed one hit and zero runs. Obenrader also had a double at the plate.

With the win, Lakeland will play the winner of Punxsutawney vs. Northwestern on Thursday, weather permitting. Whomever Lakeland plays will be for the Section One  championship.

Lakeland defeated Punxsutawney 11-0 on Monday in the first round of the tournament.

Obenrader hurled 15 strikeouts in the win and had a double. Jordan, Ashlee Barabas and Lainie Harrington also had doubles in the win.

 

8-10 year-old Baseball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

McLane 20, Lakeland 6

Saegertown 17, Meadville 0

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Cochranton 11, McLane 7

Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0

Losers bracket

Saturday, July 3

Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2

McLane 21, Meadville 20

Tuesday, July 6 

Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.

Third round

Tuesday, July 6

Cochranton vs. Saegertown - (n/a)

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League  

 

8-10 year-old softball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0

Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/

Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.

Third round

Monday, July 5

CMS 1, CMCP 0

Losers bracket

Monday, July 5

Titusville 13, Meadville/Jamestown 0

Losers bracket round 2

Tuesday, July 6

CMS 3, Titsuville 2

Championship game

Wednesday, July 7

CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior league baseball 

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.

Cochranton — 6 p.m.

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/

ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little league baseball 

First round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5

Second round

Wednesday, June 30

Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5

Losers Bracket 1

Thursday, July 1

Lakeland 18, McLane 0

Losers Bracket 2

Meadville Little League Field

Lakeland 10, Meadville 0

Championship round

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, Lakeland 7 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Little league softball 

First round

Thursday, June 24

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton 12, McLane 1

Losers Bracket

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4

Section 1 Tournament round one

Brookville Little League Fields

Cochranton 9, F.L.A.G 5

