Meadville dropped a 21-20 decision to McLane in the 8-10 year old Little League baseball tournament on Saturday at Meadville. 

McLane rallied to score six runs in the sixth inning to win the game. Maverick Adzima scored the final run when he stole home on a passed ball.

Several McLane batters had big day at the plate. Daniel Barber went 3-for-5 with four runs and five RBIS. Max Narpes hit 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs, while Kaden Kinder hit 4-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs. Ryan Gray also scored four runs with one RBI.

With the win, McLane will play Mid-East in the second round of the losers bracket. Meadville is eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.

 

8-10 year-old Baseball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

McLane 20, Lakeland 6

Saegertown 17, Meadville 0

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Cochranton 11, McLane 7

Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0

Losers bracket

Saturday, July 3

Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2

McLane 21, Meadville 20

Tuesday, July 6 

Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.

Third round

Tuesday, July 6

Cochranton vs. Saegertown - 8:30 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League  

 

8-10 year-old softball 

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0

Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/

Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.

Third round

Monday, July 5

CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m. 

Losers bracket

Monday, July 5

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Titusville - 6 p.m. 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior league baseball 

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.

Cochranton — 6 p.m.

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/

ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m. 

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little league baseball 

First round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5

Second round

Wednesday, June 30

Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5

Losers Bracket 1

Thursday, July 1

Lakeland 18, McLane 0

Losers Bracket 2

Meadville Little League Field

Lakeland 10, Meadville 0

Championship round

Cochranton/Mid-East vs Lakeland

winner —6 p.m. 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Litte league softball 

First round

Thursday, June 24

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton 12, McLane 1

Losers Bracket

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League

