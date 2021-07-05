Meadville dropped a 21-20 decision to McLane in the 8-10 year old Little League baseball tournament on Saturday at Meadville.
McLane rallied to score six runs in the sixth inning to win the game. Maverick Adzima scored the final run when he stole home on a passed ball.
Several McLane batters had big day at the plate. Daniel Barber went 3-for-5 with four runs and five RBIS. Max Narpes hit 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs, while Kaden Kinder hit 4-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs. Ryan Gray also scored four runs with one RBI.
With the win, McLane will play Mid-East in the second round of the losers bracket. Meadville is eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.
8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
McLane 20, Lakeland 6
Saegertown 17, Meadville 0
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Cochranton 11, McLane 7
Saegertown 19, Mid-East 0
Losers bracket
Saturday, July 3
Mid-East 6, Lakeland 2
McLane 21, Meadville 20
Tuesday, July 6
Mid-East vs. Meadville - 6 p.m.
Third round
Tuesday, July 6
Cochranton vs. Saegertown - 8:30 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0
Cochranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/
Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.
Third round
Monday, July 5
CMS vs. CMCP - 6 p.m.
Losers bracket
Monday, July 5
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Titusville - 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior league baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs.
Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/
ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little league baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Wednesday, June 30
Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5
Losers Bracket 1
Thursday, July 1
Lakeland 18, McLane 0
Losers Bracket 2
Meadville Little League Field
Lakeland 10, Meadville 0
Championship round
Cochranton/Mid-East vs Lakeland
winner —6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Litte league softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League