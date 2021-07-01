COCHRANTON — Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry beat Titusville 13-3 in 8-10-year-old softball on Wednesday. 

Karmyn Reese was the winning pitcher, hurling eight strikeouts and allowing two hits in four innings of work. 

Reese also had a double in the win. Taylor Jordan and Bree Loeblien added a double and a single, respectively. 

Nora Lesko had two singles for Titusville. 

Cochranton/Mid-East/CP advances to play the winner of Meadville/Jamestown vs Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown on Monday.

 

8-10 year-old Baseball    

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Fairgrounds Field

McLane 20, Lakeland 6

Saegertown 17, Meadville 0 

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Fairgrounds Field

Cochranton vs. McLane — 8:30 p.m.

Mid-East vs. Saegertown — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League

 

8-10 year-old softball    

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Sites to be determined

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0

Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3

 Second round

Thursday, July 1

Sites to be determined

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/

Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m. 

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior league baseball    

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Sites to be determined

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs. Cochranton — 6 p.m.

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Sites to be determined

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little league baseball    

First round

Monday, June 28

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5

Second round

Wednesday, June 30

Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5

Losers Bracket 1

Thursday, July 1

Lakeland 18, McLane 0

Losers Bracket 2

Meadville Little League Field

Meadville vs. Lakeland — 6 p.m.

Championship round

Cochranton/Mid-East vs Meadville/Lakeland winner —6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Little league softball    

First round

Thursday, June 24

Sites to be determined

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Site to be determined Field

Cochranton 12, McLane 1 

Losers Bracket 

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland Little League Field

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton Little League Field

Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League

