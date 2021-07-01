COCHRANTON — Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry beat Titusville 13-3 in 8-10-year-old softball on Wednesday.
Karmyn Reese was the winning pitcher, hurling eight strikeouts and allowing two hits in four innings of work.
Reese also had a double in the win. Taylor Jordan and Bree Loeblien added a double and a single, respectively.
Nora Lesko had two singles for Titusville.
Cochranton/Mid-East/CP advances to play the winner of Meadville/Jamestown vs Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown on Monday.
8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Fairgrounds Field
McLane 20, Lakeland 6
Saegertown 17, Meadville 0
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Fairgrounds Field
Cochranton vs. McLane — 8:30 p.m.
Mid-East vs. Saegertown — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Sites to be determined
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown 16, Northwest 0
Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP 13, Titusville 3
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Sites to be determined
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/
Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior league baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Sites to be determined
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs. Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Sites to be determined
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little league baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Wednesday, June 30
Cochranton/Mid-East 9, Meadville 5
Losers Bracket 1
Thursday, July 1
Lakeland 18, McLane 0
Losers Bracket 2
Meadville Little League Field
Meadville vs. Lakeland — 6 p.m.
Championship round
Cochranton/Mid-East vs Meadville/Lakeland winner —6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Little league softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Sites to be determined
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Site to be determined Field
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland Little League Field
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton Little League Field
Cochranton 12, Lakeland 4
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League