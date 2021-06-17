When you hear the nickname, “Iceman,” you immediately think of Val Kilmer, the cool-headed fighter pilot in the smash-hit movie, “Top Gun.”
Move over, Kilmer – a 14-year-old, stock-car racing sensation from Linesville has taken over the “Iceman” moniker.
Continuing to turn heads and make jaws drop, Ben Easler – in only his sixth-ever start in a full-size stock car – won his first career feature event in the RUSH Sportsman Modified Series last Friday night at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio.
Easler also won the heat race – his second heat win as he also was victorious a week earlier at Sharon Speedway.
“Ben was unbelievable,” said his elated father, Jason. “He hit his marks and drove like a veteran. The last two or three laps of the feature, where I thought he would be the most nervous, was where he actually ran his best laps.”
Starting on the pole in the feature, Easler grabbed the lead on the first lap and never looked back … however, his father was sweating bullets.
“There were several cautions, which made me very nervous because Ben really never had any experience re-starting in the first place. But, surprisingly again, Ben performed like a veteran.”
On lap six, veteran driver Jason Shea got side-by-side with Easler, but on lap seven, the Linesville phenom put his foot down on the throttle and got two car lengths ahead of him.
The rest was history.
The pumped-up Jason Easler didn’t wait until victory lane to congratulate his son – he leaned into the car just seconds after the checkered flag dropped to tell him how proud he was.
“I was so excited … I swear I was numb. I let him know how proud and excited I was for him and told him to enjoy this moment and be humble. He got out, jumped on the roof and let all his excitement out at once. In my entire life, I have never seen him that excited about anything.”
As for the nickname, “Iceman,” …
“A couple guys started saying it a while back because he seems to never get rattled, whether it was in the go-kart or now the big car,” said Jason Easler. “I like it.”
In just one month, the younger Easler already has top-caliber drivers and owners raving about him.
Michael Bambarger – a well-known, stock-car sponsor for many years – posted the following message on Facebook about him:
“There are those (drivers) that want to be and those (drivers) that are. Ben has it! He has the potential and talent to be the next Max Blair. I was very impressed with how smooth he was in the feature. And, after talking to him in the pits, I’m even more impressed with how down to earth he is and he how he understands the mental and game planning side of racing. He is truly a rare talent! He has it all.”
The driver is only 14 years old.