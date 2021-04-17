STATE COLLEGE — For the first time since November 2019, a segment of the general public will be permitted inside Beaver Stadium to watch Penn State’s first semi-open practice of the spring.
The practice begins at noon and although it will not be broadcast on television, fans can listen via the Penn State Sports Network.
Today marks what in normal years would be the Blue-White spring scrimmage. Because of the coronavirus, however, Penn State is dubbing the event as a “spring practice.”
First-year students, along with family members of players, coaches and staff have been granted access to Beaver Stadium. Penn State on Friday announced it would hold another practice next Friday, which will be open to members of the school’s senior class.
“This is an important moment for our seniors and we had intended to extend the opportunity for them to attend the April 17 spring practice, but we were unable due to community health concerns when cases started to rise,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement.
Since the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale win against Illinois on Dec. 19, the program has added a new offensive coordinator, a new safeties coach in Anthony Poindexter and newcomers from the 2021 recruiting class.
All of this will be on display this afternoon.
Here are five things to look for today:
1. The quarterback race
Sean Clifford has logged two years of playing time as Penn State’s starting quarterback, and he’s presumably who the Nittany Lions will start in 2021. Outside of Clifford, however, experience at the position is razor-thin.
Penn State lost Will Levis to Kentucky via the transfer portal earlier this year. As a result, the Nittany Lions carry just one player other than Clifford on the roster with in-game experience at quarterback in Ta’Quan Roberson.
Roberson’s played in two games — Rutgers and Illinois — during his two-year Penn State career, and he hasn’t attempted a pass at the collegiate level since November 2019.
Freshman Christian Veilleux joined the program as an early enrollee in January, and coach James Franklin late last month praised both Roberson’s and Veilleux’s spring when speaking on their development.
All eyes will be on both signal callers to see who has the inside track for No. 2 on the depth chart behind Clifford.
2. Penn State’s new offense
This weekend’s most interesting storyline will undoubtedly be the unveiling of new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense. Yurcich was hired in January to replace one-year OC Kirk Ciarrocca.
Unlike Ciarrocca, Yurcich had all spring to implement his offense and working hand-in-hand with players to get them acclimated. Yurcich in the past has led the offenses at Oklahoma State and most recently at Texas, and in 2019 he was passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State.
This summer, Penn State players on offense and defense described the new offense as being fast, highlighting its tempo.
Yurcich is the fourth offensive coordinator Clifford has had, but the quarterback last month said he views the revolving door to this point as a strength, as he’s been able to draw from each one in his pursuit to become better.
3. Sutherland-Brown safety competition
Lamont Wade’s graduation and pursuit of the NFL draft creates a vacancy in Penn State secondary at safety that redshirt junior Jonathan Sutherland and junior Ji’Ayir Brown hope to claim.
Sutherland — a two-time team captain — played in nine games last season and recorded 14 tackles. Brown also played in each of Penn State’s nine contests and finished the year with nine tackles.
If experience counts for anything, Sutherland has played in 35 games during his four-year career and has made his mark on Penn State’s special teams. In 2019 he blocked two punts against Idaho.
Brown arrived at State College last year as a transfer from Lackawanna College and contributed right away. He ended his inaugural season at Penn State with five tackles to go with a pass deflection.
Earlier this week, Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac said Brown has grown in confidence, and his play has proved that.
4. Running back depth
Penn State lost its two starting backs within one week last October.
Starter Journey Brown medically retired from the sport following the diagnosis of a heart condition a week before the Oct. 24 season opener at Indiana, and Noah Cain — who was elevated to replace Brown — suffered a season-ending injury during the first half against the Hoosiers.
Franklin earlier this week said Cain has been able to receive reps this spring but hasn’t participated in “live settings.”
Penn State’s backfield last year featured a trio of backs in sophomore Devyn Ford (274 yards, three touchdowns) and freshmen Keyvonne Lee (438 yards, four touchdowns) and Caziah Holmes (227 yards, two touchdowns).
Lee paced the trio with 99 carries, Ford received 67 and Holmes ended the season with 51 rushing attempts.
Penn State also added former Baylor running back John Lovett as a grad transfer in a move that will give the running back room some experience to go along with its talent.
5. New additions
Penn State was as active as its ever been with transfers this offseason, as the program added five players from the NCAA’s transfer portal: Lovett, offensive lineman Eric Wilson (Harvard), defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (Duke), defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Temple) and cornerback John Dixon (South Carolina).
Saturday will give a segment of Penn State’s fan base the first opportunity to see the newcomers in-person, and it will offer the transfer quintet the chance to play in front of fans at Beaver Stadium.