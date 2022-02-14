The Allegheny women’s basketball team fell at home in North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play Sunday 71-56.
Emily Lauer led the Allegheny offense with 22 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from range. She also tallied three rebounds and three steals. Alexis Caldwell finished with 17 points and four rebounds. Breanna Warner led the team with six rebounds and four assists. Sydney Watko had four rebounds while Branygan Bianchin had three assists.
After trading baskets to start the game, Allegheny went on a 8-0 run to take a 12-5 lead. That run featured a pair of three-pointers by Lauer, and helped the Gators take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter. The Allegheny lead grew to as much as 10, 24-14, in the second quarter. However, the Tigers ended the half on a 9-2 run to drop the Gator lead to 26-23 at halftime.
Wittenberg started the third quarter with a quick 7-0 run to take a 30-26 lead. That lead grew to six at various times, but the Gators cut the lead to 46-42 heading into the final frame. In the final 10 minutes, the Tigers maintained their lead as they held on for the conference victory.
The Gators are back in action Wednesday as they face Oberlin. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm.
Men’s basketball falls against Wittenberg
The Allegheny men’s basketball team was unable to hold off a late comeback as Wittenberg escaped Mullen Arena with a 75-71 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) win on Saturday afternoon.
Andre Wilder got the Gators off to a fast start with two early three-pointers. Trailing 9-8 minutes later, Allegheny went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-8 lead. Wittenberg tied the game at 17-17, but the Gators rattled off a 7-0 run, punctuated with a Caden Hinckley traditional three-point play. The lead held for Allegheny as it took a 30-24 lead into halftime.
The Gators again got off to a fast start in the second half, jumping ahead to a 41-28 lead. The lead grew to as much as 17, 50-33, before the first media timeout.
The Tigers fought back, bringing the score within one at 64-63, but a Jordan Greynolds Jordan Greynolds three-pointer gave Allegheny a four point edge with five minutes to play. While the Gators made just one of their final 12 attempts from the field, the Tigers were able to knock down eight of their final nine three-point attempts to pull out the victory.
Hinckley led all players with 25 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. It marked the 11th double-double of the season for the junior, while the 16 rebounds were a career high. Brian Roberts, Jr. was second on the team with 21 points, his 14th 20-plus point showing of the year, while the senior has been in double digits in every game in 2021-22. He also added eight rebounds and dished out a game-best five assists. Wilder recorded his second double-double of the last three games by posting 12 points and 10 boards. Greynolds knocked down three triples en route to 13 points.
The Gators head into the final week of the regular season, where they will conclude play with a pair of home games, beginning with Faculty Appreciation Night against Oberlin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.