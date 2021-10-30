Allegheny will face off against Wittenberg this weekend in another competitive North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) contest. Allegheny comes in at 2-5, 1-5 NCAC, whereas Wittenberg stands at 4-3, 4-2 NCAC.
Head coach Rich Nagy discussed the talent level of Wittenberg, especially about their matchup versus DePauw, who is in first place with a 6-1, 6-0 NCAC record.
“We know Wittenberg is a good football team,” Nagy said. “They played Depauw to a (17-14) game. When I say DePauw is the best team in the league I mean it. But, at the same point in time, Wittenberg gave them everything they had and almost came out with a win.”
However, the battle-tested Gators are confident in their ability to contend with the Tigers. Nagy explained how last week’s 38-14 loss to DePauw allowed him to further discover his team’s strengths and weaknesses.
“Sometimes you are not playing the best and you can get away with not your best, so to speak,” Nagy said. “Then, when you face the team that is the best, and you have gotten away with some things, well you won’t get away with it, and you get exposed.”
After coaching last week’s game and the previous games this season, Nagy expressed how the offense, which was held scoreless through the first three quarters last week, can be improved upon.
“Offensively, we need to finish off a play,” Nagy said. “Whether it’s a run, like taking another step to make a block, or we have to come off the ball a little harder to finish the block at least to cover a guy up. (Allegheny’s football team) has to move (the defender) a yard or two off, so it’s a cleaner pass for our tailback.”
Nagy’s clear evaluation of his team and the opponent has provided Allegheny with a game plan to take on Wittenberg. The two college football teams will kick off at Frank B. Fuhrer Field in Meadville, Pa. this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.