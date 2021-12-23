The Saegertown Panthers hosted the General McLane Lancers in a non-region matchup. Both teams came out hot, each team trying to get a win before the Christmas break. The Lancers bested the Panthers 45-34 with the spectacular second-half shooting of Lancer seniors Louisa Opp and Avery Van Dyke. Opp finished with 12 and Dyke finished with 10, respectively.
It was Saegertown’s game to lose going into the half. With the Panthers up 19-15, the momentum was all the way with the Panthers. The Panthers gave up a three to Brooklyn Bowen as time expired in the half to cut the home team’s lead to one. That shot would be a preview of what was to come in the second half.
The second half was a different story for both teams with the Lancers coming out on all cylinders, making five threes in the second half. To put that into perspective, the Panthers made three all game, all coming from Mollie Przybrowski. Przybrowski did her best to keep the Panthers in the game finishing with a game-high 16 points. But the Lancers' shooting was ultimately too much for Saegertown.
“We just tried to pick up the pace a little bit,” said General McLane head coach Sarah Schultz. “We were really focused on rebounding, I felt like our rebounding did a lot better in the third quarter, and also we made some shots. When you make shots, it makes the game a lot easier.”
The Panther’s zone defense worked in the first half, but when the Lancers’ shot’s started falling in, the Panthers had to switch to man-to-man.
“We don't really see zone that much so we had to adjust a little bit. But making shots definitely helps and I think offensive rebounding definitely helps because you get some shots in there,” Schultz said.
“I think right now we have a young team. We are working on endurance,” said Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer. “We just weren't executing, we weren't moving offensively. Defensively we struggled in the second half as well. We struggled to shut down that outside shot that hurt us.”
The Panthers start two sophomores and one freshman and roster only three seniors.
“We have a very young team," Braymer said. "We have primarily sophomores and freshmen playing right now, and it's about developing. And what I'm telling the girls at this point is every game I need improvement. They just need to improve. That's what they are doing. From the time they stepped into the gym till now, there's been an improvement. That's what I'm telling them every time we step out areas we need to work on. We just need to improve every time. That's all I ask of them."
Saegertown plays North East next at the Lakeview Tournament on Monday.