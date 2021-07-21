BERWICK — Lakeland won the 2021 Junior Little League Softball Pennsylvania State Tournament on Sunday.
The team defeated Plymouth 6-1 in the championship game to win the title.
Makaila Obenrader pitched all seven innings for Lakeland. She faced 26 batters and struck out 19. She allowed one hit, which was a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.
Leading the team at the plate was also Obenrader with a 3-for-4 performance. She answered her allowed home run with one of her own in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Also at the plate. Madilyn Enterline went 1-for-3 with two runs and one double. Ashlee Barabas had three runs and Jaidyn Jordan had two RBIs. Kylie Stafford and Emily Enterline each went 1-for-2.
In a typical year the team would advance to a regional tournament, but due to Covid the season is over for Lakeland.
Lakeland advanced to the title game with a 5-0 win against Marion Center on Saturday.
Obenrader struck out 17 batters in seven innings. She also hit a double and had one RBI.
M. Enterline went 2-for-3 with one run, one double and one RBI. Lanie Harrington also went 2-for-3 with one run and one double.
Jillie Mihoci hit 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Jordan added a double and Barabas added one RBI. Jenna Greer went 1-for-1 at the plate.