After falling short of a spot last year, the Lakeland Senior League Softball team looks to carry its momentum into the East Region tournament starting Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Lakeland clinched its ticket to Massachusetts after winning the state tournament on Friday in Lock Haven.
“It was great,” said Lakeland manager Sam Enterline. “Mainly because they went last year as juniors, but due to COVID, there was no advancement. They didn’t get to move on to East Region last year, so they kind of missed out on that experience that they earned, so to come back and be able to have that chance to go to what we missed out on last year, I think that’s great for the girls.”
Lakeland’s roster features nine girls from Conneaut, Saegertown and Jamestown.
Lakeland ended the state tournament in dominant fashion, outscoring its opponents 41-5 over the course of four games. The only game Lakeland allowed a run was during its 7-5 win over Levittown that went eight innings.
In its first game, Lakeland blanked Wellsboro 16-0 in three innings. After Savannah Thurber struck out the side in the first inning, Kylie Shrock took over and earned three strikeouts as well.
After beating Wellsboro, Lakeland advanced to the semifinals after Clinton was disqualified. That set up a semifinal matchup with the three-time defending champion Levittown. Entering the top of the eighth inning, Madilyn Enterline earned a base hit to set up Jaidyn Jordan. Jordan then hit a two-run homer over the left center field fence to give Lakeland the lead. Thurber had no problem retiring Levittown’s offense in the bottom of the eighth as Levittown went three up, three down and Lakeland advanced to the state title game. Thurber went all eight innings and gave up 10 hits, five runs and one walk on nine strikeouts.
“Obviously we had that game against Levittown,” Enterline said. “Levittown I believe has won the last three state championships, so they were the team to beat. That was the one that went into extra innings. Came out on top.”
After advancing over Levittown, Lakeland had no problem winning the state title after defeating Stroudsburg 11-0 in five innings. Jordan went 2-3 with five RBIs. Jillian Mihoci went 2-4 at the plate and earned a pair of RBIs. Thurber earned the shutout on the mound after going all five innings. Thurber only allowed a hit and a walk on five strikeouts.
“I thought they played outstanding,” Enterline said. “We didn’t have a big team. We had nine exactly, so we didn’t have any pinch runners, no substitutes. Those girls played every inning of every game. We made some fantastic plays.”
Fresh off its state championship, Lakeland will participate in the East Region tournament from Saturday to Tuesday. They are in the tournament along with state champions from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
The team will play its pool games from Saturday to Monday. The team will also play its quarterfinal game on Monday. The semifinal and championship games will take place Tuesday.
“They’re really excited,” Enterline said. “Excited and they’re gonna carry that energy over to the next game. This is a new level for us, so it’s gonna be very exciting to play other state teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.