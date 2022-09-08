TIDIOUTE — The Maplewood girls volleyball team completed a three-set sweep (25-6, 25-8, 25-8) over Tidioute Community Charter School on Wednesday. With the win, the Lady Tigers are now 2-0 on the season.
Sadie Thomas led the way with five kills and 12 aces. Arianna Palmiero added four kills. McKenna Crawford and Maggie Means each compiled six aces. As a team, the Lady Tigers earned 30 aces.
Maplewood will next participate in the Shaler Tournament on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
