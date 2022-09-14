RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team wasted no time during its 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-6, 25-12) of Region 2 opponent Iroquois on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers are now 3-0 to start the season.
“A win’s always good to have,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “We’re trying to work on some things from the weekend, from our tournament and I think we had an opportunity to try some new things, so we were pleased with that.”
After the first set started with both teams tied at 2, the Lady Tigers started exerting their dominance after going on a 7-2 run. Following a kill by Elizabeth Hunter, Iroquois called for a timeout. The Lady Tigers controlled the rest of the set, ending on a 16-9 run to win the first set 25-13. Hunter clinched the set for Maplewood with another kill.
“I don’t like our first five points of the set,” Bancroft said. “We just talked about that. I think that we need to look like we’re ready to play in point three and not think that we just have to play from points 20 to 25, so I would just like to come out stronger in our sets and I didn’t feel like we did that tonight.”
The Lady Tigers got off to a better start in the second set after scoring six unanswered points. Iroquois used another timeout after the Lady Tigers increased their lead to 10-2. Following the timeout, the Lady Tigers continued their dominance, using a 10-2 run to go up 20-4. After the Lady Tigers scored their 20th point, Iroquois used its second timeout of the set. The Lady Tigers had little issue finishing the set after winning 25-6. Bailey Varndell’s kill clinched the set and gave the Tigers a two-set lead.
In the third set, the Lady Tigers went out to a 10-3 lead. However, Iroquois still had some fight after going on a 6-3 run to pull within four points. From there, the Lady Tigers took back control of the set, ending on a 12-3 run to take the set and game.
“We got better as the match went on, but as the match goes on, I think we can play a little bit better,” Bancroft said. “I thought tonight our lack of communication a little bit. I think the girls felt that it was a little quiet, dead in here, but we just came off a really good tournament at Shaler on Saturday and played some intense volleyball, so I think that was somewhat of a letdown when they played tonight.”
Sadie Thomas led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills and six aces and also added five digs. Varndell orchestrated the offense with 28 assists and contributed seven digs defensively. McKenna Crawford led the team with 16 digs.
Thomas, Varndell and Crawford are the only seniors on the Lady Tigers’ roster.
“They’re solid players,” Bancroft said. “They just gotta continue to be leaders and I don’t think any of them are ever pleased with the way they play, but again our team’s built around them and they had a good match.”
As for the underclassmen, Hunter secured double digit kills with 11. Maggie Means earned seven digs while Madison O’Hara added five.
“The key to us is gonna be consistency, so we just need to be consistent throughout the entire match,” Bancroft said. “I looked at the stats, serving and passing we just need to be more solid.”
Maplewood will next go on the road to take on another Region 2 team in Youngsville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.