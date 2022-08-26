The Maplewood girls soccer team fell short of expectations after playing in a tough Region 3 last season.
However, head coach Ted Eriksen is confident his team can put last season in the rear-view mirror and put together a stronger season in 2022.
“Our numbers are a little lower than I’d like,” Eriksen said. “We’ll be competitive with a lot of teams in the region, but our region is extremely competitive. It’ll just depend on how hard the girls wanna work and if we stay healthy and play our best.”
Last season, the Lady Tigers shared the region with Cambridge Springs, Seneca, Eisenhower and Iroquois. Three of those teams, Cambridge Springs, Eisenhower and Seneca, qualified for the District 10 1A tournament. Seneca fell just short of the district championship after losing to Mercer. During the 2020 season, Cambridge Springs won the District 10 1A championship and made it to the PIAA semifinals.
This year, Maplewood will compete in Region 3 with those same four teams, but with two newcomers, Girard and Mercyhurst Prep. The Lady Tigers will play each of their region opponents twice in the regular season.
If the Lady Tigers want to make a jump in their region this season, they’ll have to do without center back Jordyn Ploski. Ploski made Region 3 first-team during her senior season last year. Besides Ploski, the Lady Tigers will also have to find replacements for goalkeeper Natalie Slagle and forward McKenzie Means, who also graduated last year.
Even though the Lady Tigers will be without an all-region player in Ploski this season, Eriksen is confident that her replacement, Kylie Cochran, will be able to step her in place.
“Jordyn was a good team leader and a very stable and competent player, but I’ve got someone else in her position, a young girl named Kylie Cochran, who is extremely impressive at playing center back. I think she’s gonna step in and do a real good job for us. She’s just a great player and a hard worker. I’m not too worried. I mean, Jordyn will be a loss, but I think we’ll be OK in finding her replacement.”
Besides Cochran, Eriksen also expects Maya Marshall, Adrianna Stearns and Abby Zook to lead the Lady Tigers through the 2022 season.
“Maya Marshall would be one as a senior forward,” Eriksen said. “She’s just a skilled player and fast and a good thinker. Adrianna is another player that I have real high hopes for. She’s a very skilled player, a real hard worker in practice and a real hard worker on the field and she’s very talented. I got another young midfielder coming up as a sophomore Abby Zook, who had a good freshman year and I’m thinking that she’s going to be pretty impressive this year. She’ll be helping us out both offensively and defensively. She plays both ends of the field as does Adrianna, so we should be good in those positions. We got some returning veterans and we got some players coming up that are pretty confident. We’ll be alright.”
Even though his team is a mix of veterans and younger players, Eriksen believes that the Lady Tigers’ biggest strength is their chemistry on the field.
“I think they play well together, at least what they’ve shown us in practice thus far,” Eriksen said. “There’s a definite link developing between the players. I don’t think they’ll have to rely on one standout player or another. I think they’re gonna be consistently working together and I think that will be definitely a strong point. Like I said, they’re improving a lot and working hard, so that’s the big thing for us.”
