The Allegheny women’s track and field team won its 14th NCAC championships title after accumulating 177 points Sunday in Granville, Ohio.
Justin Linzy was named NCAC Coach of the Year and Sarah Lucas was named NCAC Distance Athlete of the Year.
The Gators won 15 All-NCAC honors.
Mihaela Toader took home four All-NCAC honors, two of which came in individual events. Toader had a second-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 5.6 inches, and a third-place finish in the 200 meters (27.26 seconds). Along with her fellow relay runners, she won All-NCAC honors in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay. The Gators came in second after completing the 4x100 in 50.65 seconds and ended up in second in the 4x400 with a time of 4:46.86.
Madison Betts, Elizabeth Debich, Alex Glavach, Jasmine Reid-Harris, Maggie Malley, Tomoka Mano, Ally Martin, Molly Tarvin and Kara Travers were all inducted into the 2021 Chi Alpha Sigma class.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Allegheny came in fifth place out of seven colleges in the NCAC Championships last Thursday.
The Gators won two events overall. Noah Parker came in first place in shot put with a distance of 47 feet, 0.25 inches and Jacob Boord paced the competition with a javelin toss of 168 feet, 7 inches. Both performances allowed each athlete to earn All-NCAC honors.
Six additional Gators were given All-NCAC honors. Time Weighart (32:39.60) and Adam Cook (32:42.33) took second and third place, respectively, in the 10,000 meters. Meanwhile, Tyler Shannon, Nick Murawski, Holden Ford and Benjamin Fisler earned All-NCAC honors after completing the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.13. Allegheny placed third in the relay overall.
Benjamin Fisler, Sebastian McRae, and Tim Weighart were inducted into the 2021 Chi Alpha Sigma class.
BASEBALL
Allegheny split a two-game conference series against Kenyon on Friday, and lost both ends of a doubleheader in a non-conference series vs. Denison on Saturday.
The Gators’ lone victory of the weekend was a 13-4 rout in the first game against Kenyon. Jake Budnar, Luke Chutko and Tyler Hettich each drove in a pair of runs. Hettich drove in both RBIs with his second homer of the season. Nick Tarasi, in his final game as a Gator, earned the win after allowing four runs (three earned) in 62/3 innings of work.
Overall, the Gators went 15-12 (7-5 in conference play) on the season and ended up in second place in the NCAC East. Allegheny finished with a winning record for the third consecutive season.
Although several NCAC teams have more games to play, several Gators are currently among the Top-5 in various statistical categories this season. Conor Deasy leads the conference with four complete games and his 3.34 ERA is the third best in the league. Meanwhile, Dan Morgano’s 3.94 ERA and Luke Chutko’s 12 stolen bases are the fifth best in the conference, respectively.
Brett Heckert was one of the 51 inductees into the Chi Alpha Sigma 2021 induction class. The honor is given to juniors and seniors who receive a varsity letter in their sport, have a 3.40 GPA or higher, and are endorsed by their coaches for phenomenal sportsmanship and moral character.