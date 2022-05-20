The Conneaut girls lacrosse program made history last season with its first District 10 title.
This season, Conneaut made more history with its first region title. The Lady Eagles can add to their impressive year by repeating as district champions in today’s District 10 Class 2A Championship game at 5 p.m. at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie against Villa Maria.
“Our expectation is to come out strong, play hard and have fun. Each of our players have done a great job this season of stepping up and contributing all over the field and that is the expectation for (today) as well,” Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. “If they all play their roles, we expect to be in a good place after 50 minutes.”
The Lady Eagles (10-5) have a lot of history with the Victors (0-15).
Besides being region foes and playing each other at least twice each regular season, the team’s routinely play each other in the playoffs.
Conneaut beat Villa Maria 16-4 in last years title game at Fairview High School. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Villa beat Conneaut in the 2019 championship and the 2018 semifinals.
“There is a lot of familiarity with each other at this point of the season and we have had a lot of success against Villa. But none of that matters at 5 p.m. (today). The girls have done a great job this season of taking it one day at a time, one game at a time and that has contributed to our success,” Shannon said. “Some of our seniors were with us in 2019 when we beat Villa twice in the regular season and lost in the playoffs so they know they have to stay focused and execute if we are going to be where we want to be.”
This season, Conneaut has beat Villa handily each time (14-1, 17-4, 17-5).
“We have had a lot of success this season already with earning our first region title but there are still more goals to accomplish and winning District 10 is one of those goals that have been in their sights all year,” Shannon said.
The Lady Eagles are led by senior standout Rylee Jones. Jones is a career 100-goal scorer and has 47 goals and 22 assists this season. Other double digit scorers for the team are Victoria Medrick (35), Jocelyn Denihan (21), Jacqueline Detelich (19), Sydney Phillips (17) and Ashley Crabb (12).
“We will work hard, have fun, and learn something. We have had the same approach all season and they have embraced that,” Shannon said. “We have never tried to make the game bigger than it needs to be. We want to go out and do the same things we work on everyday at practice and that we have done in games 15 times this season.”
