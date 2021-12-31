LINESVILLE — Northwestern rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Conneaut Lady Eagles held on for a 48-46 win in the consolation round of the Conneaut tournament on Thursday.
In what was a physical game throughout all four quarters, the Lady Eagles did just enough to keep the Wildcats at bay.
“In the second half I think we got content. We built a cushion and sagged back on our heels, which gave them a chance to get back in it,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “Credit to them because they didn’t give in. They kept pushing, kept shooting, didn’t hang their heads after mistakes and put themselves in a position at the end to make it a close game.”
Northwestern chipped away at Conneaut’s lead and cut the deficit to three with about 90 seconds left to play. Jaelyn Blood connected on a free throw and Sami Egli made a pair of free throws to extend the lead back out to six, but Northwestern’s Chloe Yazembiak drilled a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to make it a three-point game.
Conneaut went 0-4 at the charity stripe in the last 20 seconds, but the defense held strong. The Wildcats went to the free throw line with 3.3 seconds left to play. Northwestern junior Kayden Bird made the first attempt and threw the ball hard at the rim on her second shot to give her team a chance at getting a quick bucket, but the Wildcats were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
“The more adversity you can encounter early in the season the more it will come into play later in the season. For them to be put in these situations early on and learn from them is a big deal,” Krankota said. “Every team wants to go undefeated, but if your back is never against the wall and you never encounter any adversity, when the pressure is on and the stakes are higher than a holiday tournament game you don’t have anything to play off of. For them to have this experience tonight, we believe it will make them much better as the season goes on.”
The Lady Eagles played each half differently from a defensive perspective. They utilized a full-court press for most of the first half that was very effective. The press forced Northwestern to make mistakes and those mistakes resulted in easy buckets for Conneaut. Senior point guard Rylee Jones led the tenacious press and had eight steals in the game.
“I thought we put together a very good first half. It was arguably our best half of the season,” Krankota said. “We made smart decisions, took care of the basketball, our press put them into some difficult situations and for the most part we capitalized when they turned the ball over. Offensively we moved and really made them work on defense and I think wore them out.”
Conneaut’s solid first half put them ahead 25-21 at the break. The team kept momentum in their favor and outscored Northwestern 15-8 in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles moved away from the full-court press and opted for a half-court defense.
“We wanted to make sure we saved their legs. It’s still early in the season and we wanted to ensure that if we needed to use the press, we could. We talked about maintaining the full-court press, but at the same time we were happy with the pressure our half-court defense put on them,” Krankota said. “We felt if we could contain them and made smart decisions on defense we could still force turnovers. For most of the third quarter we did, but we started to get a little complacent in the fourth quarter and the fouls started to pile up.”
Conneaut did enough offensively in the final quarter to come out with a win. Egli led the team with 16 points. Hannah Brady and Blood added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Eagles move to 2-3 overall. They will play again at Titusville on Monday before opening region action on Thursday at Franklin.
Northwestern (46)
Yazembiak 4 4-4 16, Stagl 4 3-7 13, Schwartz 3 3-4 9, Bord 2 0-1 4, Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Bucci 1-2 1.
Totals 14 11-18 46.
Conneaut (48)
Egli 4 4-14 14, Brady 5 2-4 12, Blood 4 3-5 11, Denihan 3 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-0 5.
Totals 18 9-23 48.
Northwestern 14 7 8 17 — 46
Conneaut 13 12 15 8 — 48
3-point goals: Northwestern — Yazembiak 4, Stagl 2, Wheeler; Conneaut — Egli 2, Jones.
Records: Northwestern 3-3, 0-0 Region 3; Conneaut 2-3, 0-0 Region 5.