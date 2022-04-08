LINESVILLE — After defeating Villa Maria in the District 10 2A championship game last season, the Conneaut girls lacrosse team picked up where it left off as the Eagles defeated their district rivals 14-1 on Thursday.
“The girls played really well,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon. “I mean conditions were tough. It was muddy, so footing was an issue all night. Sticks do different things when they get wet, so they fought through that and they played hard. They played a nice game, took care of the ball and controlled it from the start.”
The Lady Eagles took care of the Victors from the start of the game after scoring seven first half goals. Jacqueline Detelich, Victoria Medrick and Camille Turner each scored a pair of goals during the period. Ashley Crabb also found the back of the net during the fir st half. The Victors’ offense struggled all night, as they only mustered a single goal, which also came in the first half.
In the second half, the Lady Eagles added seven more goals. The Lady Eagles were fueled by Rylee Jones during the second half, as she scored three consecutive goals during the period. The Lady Eagles also got a pair of goals from Brianna Nader and one more score from Medrick and Detelich.
“Rylee’s a great player and she’s kind of the heart and soul of this team as a senior and one of our leaders,” Shannon said. “Particularly in the second half, she really got going. First half, we had some other girls kind of carry the load, so anytime we’re able to have Rylee kind of step up and get involved as well, that’s a good thing for us.”
The defense was equally as dominant for the Lady Eagles after only giving up one goal. Throughout the game, the Lady Eagles dominated possession in the Victors’ zone.
“The defense really starts as the ball moves from the offensive to the defensive side, so really the ball wasn’t on their defensive end of the field much at all tonight, so our ride was solid and that’s really where our defense starts at, so anytime you give up one goal, you’re gonna be pretty successful,” Shannon said. “They played hard. Nicole Hazen had a couple saves for us at times that we needed. Just a solid effort for our defense.”
Thursday was the the first of four meetings between the Lady Eagles and the Victors. The two teams will meet next on April 28 in Erie with another contest in Linesville slated to be played on May 12. Since Conneaut and Villa Maria are the only 2A teams in District 10, they are assured to meet in the championship game.
“We always have to play well when we play Villa,” Shannon said. “They come to play and so we wanna make sure we play our game and we wanna dictate from the start. Anytime we’re able to do that, especially against a team that we’re gonna see four times this year probably, is a good thing.”
Next, Conneaut will go to Aquinas Academy today at 5:30 p.m.