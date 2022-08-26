Ever since Erick Denihan took over the Conneaut girls soccer program, the team has experienced a complete overhaul and has become competitive in District 10 play over the past two years. Denihan expects this year to be no different.
“My expectations for this season are to kind of continue on the same path we’ve been on and just be competitive,” Denihan said. “I know in years past before I have been here, the team has gone 0-17 or 1-17 and just not been very competitive. In the last two years, they’ve been competing and kind of advancing their level of play.”
Last season, the Lady Eagles finished 9-7-1 overall. They were eliminated by Fairview in the first round of the District 10 2A playoffs by a score of 6-1.
Although Denihan is confident the team can return to the playoffs, he believes the Lady Eagles can improve upon last year’s finish.
“I believe we can match last year’s accomplishment of just making it into the playoff,” Denihan said. “I’m hopeful to make it one step further, but time will tell that story.”
If the Lady Eagles want to return the playoffs, then they will have to do it without some key players from last year’s team. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Denihan and center back Bailey Clark represented the Lady Eagles on the District 10 Region 2 second-team during their senior campaigns last year.
However, coach Denihan is confident those voids can be filled, particularly at goal. Savannah Burns earned a significant amount of playing time in net as the backup to Denihan and is slated to be this year’s starter.
“I think all four of my seniors were a big loss, but my goalie this year, Savannah Burns, I think she’s up to the task and she’s ready,” Denihan said. “She’s been working hard and we actually subbed her in quite a bit last year and almost had an identical save rate to Jocelyn.”
Besides Burns, Denihan is looking to midfielders Alayna Ott and Laurynn Pelc, forward Hannah Brady and defender Chloe Custer to lead the team to a playoff berth.
“Chloe, Savannah, and Laurynn are all seniors this year and are excited to make the best of their senior year,” Denihan said. “Alayna and Hannah along with the rest of the team look forward to making an impact and help our team take the next step.”
Denihan believes that every player on his team has the athleticism to play on the pitch. Despite this, Denihan also thinks the team has room for improvement, particularly with its communication on the field.
“I think they need to communicate better within play,” Denihan said. “Some girls will wanna be that superstar and at times we don’t need that. We need to communicate and talk about what’s available within play.”
