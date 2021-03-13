Lady Devils knock off Big Reds to win first D-10 title

WEST MIDDLESEX — Cambridge Springs had few expectations going into the 2020-21 season.
The Devils lost three starters to graduation, and the majority of the players left to step in and fill those spots had seen very little varsity time. They even had a new head coach. Oh, and like every other high school athletic team in the United States, they were battling through a pandemic.
So what expectations did the Blue Devils have?
“Well, me personally I was thinking, ‘Who is going to score?’” Cambridge Springs junior Maddie Yanc said. “And I don’t know if we are going to be good, because we lost three seniors and we didn’t play anyone else really off the bench. We were all JV.
“So I was not really expecting much from us. And then this happens.”
The this Yanc is referring to is the District 10 Class 2A girls basketball championship the Blue Devils captured on Saturday with a 51-36 win over the five-time defending champion Big Reds.
The title is the first for Cambridge Springs.
“They’re not scared of anything,” Cambridge Springs coach Ryan McKissock said. “They’re just young and dangerous. That’s how I look at it. They said to me all week, ‘Why not us?’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ And here we are.”
That lack of fear was huge against the Big Reds. After all, West Middlesex has a pretty solid reputation.
“Every time we play somebody, we get their best game,” West Middlesex coach Mike Williams said. “Nobody lays down for us because we are the five-time defending champs. We had won 17 District 10 playoff games in a row. We get everybody’s best effort and that’s an honor.
“I do think we’ve been complacent in handling the basketball. We also had way too many turnovers, missed a lot of layups and missed a lot of free throws. We got to get better in the offseason.”
West Middlesex seemed to have everything going for it in the first half. The Big Reds ended the first quarter with a 15-8 lead after forcing the Spa into seven turnovers. Cambridge Springs did grab the lead at halftime (28-27), but did so with all five of its starters going into the locker room with at least two fouls.
West Middlesex was looking pretty good heading into the second half.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” McKissock said. “That’s for sure. We went over a few things in the locker room at halftime. I told them to settle down a little bit. I settled down a little bit. And the kids just started playing. Once that happened …”
The key in the second half was what the Blue Devils take the most pride in: defense.
West Middlesex made just two field goals in the second half and were held to just nine points total. Emily Anthony opened the second half with the first of those field goals to give the Big Reds a 29-28 advantage. But the Devils went on a 7-1 run to close third quarter with a 35-30 lead.
The Big Reds, again, scored first to open the fourth quarter. This time on a free throw by Emma Mild. The Devils responded with an 11-0 run, however, to extend their lead to 15 (46-31) with 3:02 to play.
The Big Reds were just 2 of 24 from the field in the second half.
“At the beginning of the season, we got a new coaching staff,” Yanc said. “And they taught us that we need to be confident in ourselves and our teammates and that we can do anything.
“We started the season off by playing Villa (Maria) which taught us so much and we all just got better as a team. We learned to stay calm and focused even when things weren’t going well.”
Yanc led the Blue Devils (18-3) with 23 points. Hailee Rodgers had 12 points and Finley Rauscher added nine points.
For the Big Reds (13-5), Anthony had 13 points. Mild finished with eight points and Caitlin Stephens contributed seven points.
The Devils advance to face District 6 champion Penns Manor in the state quarterfinals on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
“I am so happy for my team and everybody who supports us,” Yanc said. “I just hope we can continue going and win a state championship.”