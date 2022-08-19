ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team finished third in its first mega match of the season at Downing Golf Course in Erie on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs totaled a 154 for the day. McDowell came in first place with a 133. Erie High finished second with a 152.

Kelsey Hefner and Kennedy Gunn posted the lowest scores of the match for the Lady Bulldogs with each posting a 50. Brooke Hart, Kayla Germanoski, and Kayla Baker compiled scores of 54, 56 and 58, respectively.

For McDowell, all but one girl scored below 50. Alexis Marsh led the way with a 41. Brooke Hamilton and Ava Neumaier both posted a 46. Ella Bickel and Lauren McCarthy finished with scores of 49 and 54, respectively.

Elizabeth Dandrea finished with the lowest score of the match after posting a 38 for Erie High.

Meadville will be back in action for the Hickory Girls Golf Invite on Monday at 8 a.m.

1. McDowell (133)

Alexis Marsh — 41

Brooke Hamilton — 46

Ava Neumaier — 46

Ella Bickel — 49 x

Lauren McCarthy — 54 x

2. Erie High (152)

Elizabeth Dandrea — 38

Sheradin Sears — 56

Josie Berdil — 58

Kali Boltz — 64 x

Annika Scharrer — 77 x

3. Meadville (154)

Kelsey Hefner (50)

Kennedy Gunn (50)

Brooke Hart (54)

Kayla Baker (56) x

Kayla Germanoski (58) x

x — Score not included in total

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you