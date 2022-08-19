ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team finished third in its first mega match of the season at Downing Golf Course in Erie on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs totaled a 154 for the day. McDowell came in first place with a 133. Erie High finished second with a 152.
Kelsey Hefner and Kennedy Gunn posted the lowest scores of the match for the Lady Bulldogs with each posting a 50. Brooke Hart, Kayla Germanoski, and Kayla Baker compiled scores of 54, 56 and 58, respectively.
For McDowell, all but one girl scored below 50. Alexis Marsh led the way with a 41. Brooke Hamilton and Ava Neumaier both posted a 46. Ella Bickel and Lauren McCarthy finished with scores of 49 and 54, respectively.
Elizabeth Dandrea finished with the lowest score of the match after posting a 38 for Erie High.
Meadville will be back in action for the Hickory Girls Golf Invite on Monday at 8 a.m.
1. McDowell (133)
Alexis Marsh — 41
Brooke Hamilton — 46
Ava Neumaier — 46
Ella Bickel — 49 x
Lauren McCarthy — 54 x
2. Erie High (152)
Elizabeth Dandrea — 38
Sheradin Sears — 56
Josie Berdil — 58
Kali Boltz — 64 x
Annika Scharrer — 77 x
3. Meadville (154)
Kelsey Hefner (50)
Kennedy Gunn (50)
Brooke Hart (54)
Kayla Baker (56) x
Kayla Germanoski (58) x
x — Score not included in total
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.