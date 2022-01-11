The Meadville girls basketball team lost 50-22 to Franklin on Monday night at the House of Thrills. With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs fall to 0-2 in Region 5 play and 1-10 overall.
The Lady Titans exerted their dominance from the start, going up 17-4 at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the second quarter, that lead ballooned to 34-6.
The Lady Titans were able to get separation mainly due to the play of center Camdon Bashor. Bashor, standing at 6’1, was the tallest player on the court by far and she took full advantage of that. Bashor made 10 shots from the field to lead all scorers with 20 points. As the tallest player on the court, Bashor operated the post and was able to grab many rebounds as a result.
“We had a tough time containing her, especially on the rebounds,” said Meadville head coach Jason Longo. “I haven’t looked at the stats yet, but I’m sure that we didn’t get too many offensive and defensive rebounds. She was just tough for us to contain with.”
Besides Bashor, Lauren Billingsley also dominated offensively for the Lady Titans. Billingsley scored 15 points to go along with three shots from beyond the arc.
Even though the Lady Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t stop Bashor and Billingsley, Longo believes his team committed too many turnovers, which prevented them from keeping up with the Lady Titans’ offense.
“After every game, I tell the girls most of the time we take our own-selves out of the ball game due to turnovers,” Longo said. “That’s been one thing that’s been hampering us all year long is the turnovers.”
Even the Lady Bulldogs only have one win this season, Longo believes his team is improving game-by-game. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t have a lot of varsity experience coming into this season and, according to Longo, the team hasn’t been able to hold a junior varsity game this season. As a result, the younger players have only gained in-game experience through playing varsity.
In Monday’s game, Meadville outscored Franklin 10-4 in the fourth quarter thanks in part due to a pair of three pointers by Marlaya McCoy. McCoy, who’s a freshman, led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points.
Phoebe Templin was second on the team with six points. Aliviah Ashton added four points and Sydney Burchard and Avery Phillips each contributed two points.
“These girls could be down by 50 points and they are still out there grinding, giving 150 percent, so that’s one thing that I am very proud of these girls for,” Longo said. “They are a great bunch of kids.”
Franklin (50)
Bashor 10 0-0 20, Billingsley 3 0-0 15, Ja. Blum 1 0-0 5, LaJuenesse 2 0-0 4, Je. Blum 1 0-0 2, Ekis 1 0-0 2, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 0-2 0, Fitzgerald 0 0-2 0.
Totals 19 0-4 50.
Meadville (22)
McCoy 1 0-0 8, Templin 3 0-0 6, Ashton 1 2-2 4, Burchard 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Burnett 0 0-2 0.
Totals 7 2-4 22.
Franklin 17 17 12 4 — 50
Meadville 4 2 6 10 — 22
3-point goals: Franklin — Billingsley 3, Ja. Blum; Meadville — McCoy 2.
Records: Franklin 6-5, 2-1 Region 5 ; Meadville 1-10, 0-2 Region 5.