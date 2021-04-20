ERIE—Senior Andrew Derlink scored an overtime game-winner to lead Meadville to an emotional 6-5 win over Cathedral Prep in District 10 lacrosse.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Bulldogs (6-2) and ends a six-game unbeaten streak for the Ramblers (6-1).
Meadville led 3-1 at halftime on two goals by Timmy Plyler and one by Michael Mahoney, which set the stage for the wild finish. Plyler and Mahoney also scored third-period goals to put Meadville up 5-1.
The Ramblers scored two goals late in the third period and two more in the fourth to tie the game and set up Derlink’s heroics.
Bricen Jones got the win in goal. Justin Agnew recovered eight ground balls and Alan Schwab added five ground balls. The win avenges an 11-4 loss to the Ramblers on March 31 at Bender Field.
Meadville returns to action Wednesday against McDowell.
The junior varsity ’Dogs dropped a 5-4 decision.