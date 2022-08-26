When its head coaching position became vacant, the Meadville girls soccer team promoted from within and hired someone who was already familiar with the program.
After serving as an assistant coach for the team for two years, Doug Kuhn became the head coach after Jim Miller left for the same position on the boys team.
“I’ve been an unpaid assistant with them for the past two years, so it was sort of the natural progression and some family members play on the team,” Kuhn said. “I thought I’d take over and see what I could do with it.”
Not only is Kuhn new to the role, but the Lady Bulldogs will feature many new players in its starting lineup. Kuhn will oversee a Lady Bulldogs team that graduated six starters and seven seniors overall last season.
Four of those seniors made the Region 6 second-team last year. Addie Phillis and Phoebe Templin made the team as midfielders while Lilly Kinder and Kaylee York made it as outside backs.
Kuhn recognized that filling those voids will be a challenge, but he’s confident this year’s group will make up for it. Kuhn expects forward Jessie Aitken, defender Keeley Aitken and center midfielders Meelah Shaw and Kayleigh Morin to step in as leaders of the team.
“We pretty much lost all of our center-mid,” Kuhn said. “We lost some very good defenders, some good attackers. It’s very tough. We have a small senior class. I think that as a team, we’ll do very well without those individuals.”
Last season, the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 in the District 10 3A Championship to Warren to end their season. With only four teams in 3A this season, Meadville, Warren, Oil City and Bradford, there’s a chance the Lady Bulldogs will make it back to the championship game.
Along with Warren, Oil City and Bradford, Meadville will also play against McDowell and Erie in Region 6. Last season, McDowell defeated Erie in the 4A championship game and made it to the quarterfinal round in the state tournament.
“We’d like to finish above 500 and just compete with all the teams that we’re playing against,” Kuhn said.
Ahead of his first season at the helm, Kuhn even received a stamp of approval from his predecessor.
“I think the girls program is in great hands with Doug Kuhn,” Miller said. “He has really done a wonderful job of getting girls interested in the sport in this area.”
