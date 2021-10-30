TITUSVILLE — The Saegertown Panthers were shutout by the Eisenhower Knights in a Class 1A quarterfinal game at Titusville’s Carter Field on Friday.
It was the second meeting of the teams this season. In the season opener on Aug. 27, Eisenhower beat Saegertown 14-0. This time around, Eisenhower rolled on all cylinders.
Ike opened the game with 19 first quarter points. From then on, the Knights were firmly in control and scored one touchdown in each of the last three quarters to put up 39 on the Panthers.
The Eisenhower defense proved tough to move against. It was the third time Saegertown was shut out this season, with two of the shutouts coming against the Knights.
Saegertown’s Keenen Schaaf led the team with 43 rushing yards and Aaron Shartle added 41. In the air, Sully Zirkle completed three passes for 13 yards and one interception.
“Eisenhower played a good game tonight. Our seniors gave us everything they had this year,” Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang said. “Our younger kids stepped in and filled the spots we needed them to and did what we asked of them. We will hit the offseason and get ready for next year.”
Eisenhower will advance and play Reynolds next Friday at a time and location to be announced.
Saegertown ends the season with a 2-7 overall record.