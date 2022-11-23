Meadville’s Khalon Simmons has added another accolade in his career as he was named the Region 4 player of the year on Tuesday.
As a tailback, Simmons has rushed for 2,276 yards and 40 touchdowns on 189 carries. Simmons has also seen some time at quarterback when Meadville uses its spread offense. Simmons has thrown for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Simmons made first team as both a running back and defensive back.
Simmons wasn’t the only Bulldog represented on the all-region team as 10 other players also received all-region honors. Nic Williams (wide receiver), Jordan Young (tight end), Ruric Douglas, Hunter Graham, Justice Esser, Rhoan Woodrow, Brady Walker and Amarri Lewis (linebacker) joined Simmons on first team. Douglas, Esser and Woodrow also made first team on both sides of the ball after anchoring both the offensive and defensive lines this season.
After earning first-team honors at linebacker, Walker also received second team honors at running back and punter. Young and Williams joined Walker on second team at defensive line and defensive back, respectively. Linebacker Brighton Anderson and defensive back Ryan Reichel rounded out the second-team selections for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are still alive in the Class 4A state playoffs and will play Allentown Central Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Conneaut was also well represented on the Region 4 second team. Ryan Green made the team twice after playing on both the offensive and defensive lines this season. Linebackers Dawson Osborn and Logan Groover and defensive backs Ethan Stright and Connor Perrye also received second-team honors.
Crawford County was also well-represented on the Region 1 teams. Cambridge Springs filled 10 spots between the two teams. Bryce Kania made first team twice at wide receiver and kicker. Van Jones also received first team honors on both sides of the ball at all-purpose and defensive back. Ronnie Harrison (offensive line), Tristan Mazzadra (defensive line), Josh Gorton (linebacker) and Kaiden Boozer (defensive back) joined Jones and Kania on first team.
Demarius Olsen and Ethan Counasse were the only Blue Devils to make second team at offensive line and defensive back, respectively. The Blue Devils finished 8-4 this season and lost to previously undefeated Eisenhower in the District 10 1A semifinals.
Maplewood was also well-represented, earning eight spots between the two teams. Ben Giliberto made first-team twice at both running back and linebacker. Giliberto finished with 2,120 rushing yards and became Maplewood’s all-time leading rusher earlier this season. Like Giliberto, Cole Doolittle also received first-team honors twice for his performance on the offensive and defensive lines. Tight end Ethan Peterson also joined Giliberto and Doolittle on first team.
The Tigers also had three representatives on the second team in Mason Davis (offensive line), Elliot Beuchat (linebacker) and Sadie Thomas (kicker). Maplewood finished its season 5-7 and fell to the eventual District 10 champion Reynolds in the 1A semifinals.
Saegertown also saw three of its players receive all-region honors. On first team, Hank Shaffer and Blake Boylan made it at wide receiver and linebacker, respectively. Sully Zirkle made second team twice at quarterback and defensive back. Shaffer and Boylan also joined Zirkle on second team. Shaffer received second-team honors at defensive back while Boylan made it as an offensive lineman.
