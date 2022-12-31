Meadville football’s Khalon Simmons was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team for Class 4A on Friday. Simmons has made the team in back-to-back years and was the only District 10 player to earn all-state honors in Class 4A.
Simmons ran for 2,354 yards and 40 touchdowns on 211 carries during his senior campaign. Simmons also caught six passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. At quarterback, Simmons threw for 495 yards and five touchdowns.
Simmons helped the Bulldogs earn a 12-2 record and a District 10 title this season. Simmons rushed for 233 yards and was responsible for six touchdowns in a 62-14 rout against Corry in the title game.
Following wins against University Prep and Juniata, Simmons and the Bulldogs were eliminated by Allentown Central Catholic in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
