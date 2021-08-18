STATE COLLEGE — Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. enters his third year with the program with a familiarity and comfort with college football.
The Nittany Lions are expected to have one of the Big Ten’s deepest cornerback units, and Porter is one of the reasons expectations for the position group are high. Three years into his collegiate career, Porter believes in his grasp of the game.
“I feel like I’ve made a lot of strides in just really understanding college football as a whole,” Porter said. “Just being here and really learning the playbook and learning the schemes of different opponents is a key thing. I feel like doing that really slowed down the game for me, and I was able to see things I wasn’t able to the year before.”
Last season marked Porter’s first as a starter. The redshirt sophomore logged eight starts and recorded his first collegiate sack during Week 1’s matchup at Indiana. Porter posted solo tackles in seven of his eight starts last year and he ended the season with 36 total tackles to go with five pass deflections and two tackles for a loss.
Porter played in four games as a freshman in 2019
Penn State’s pass defense last season was one of the bright spots during an unusual year on and off the field. The Nittany Lions’ pass defense yielded 198.6 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, which ranked second among all 14 Big Ten teams.
“We’re as talented as I think as anybody in the country at the linebacker position and probably have the best secondary that we have had,” Penn State coach James Franklin said during Big Ten Media Days last month.
Joining Porter in Penn State’s defensive backfield this season are fifth-year cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and senior safety Jaquan Brisker. The pair earlier this year decided to return to Penn State in 2021 after feeling dissatisfied with the way their 4-5 season went last year.
Porter welcomed Castro-Fields’ return.
“He’s a leader of this defense; he’s a voice on this team,” Porter said of Castro-Fields. “Getting a guy like that back really helps us out because he knows the defense well, and he can teach it well. With him being in the room, he’s teaching all of the young guy. Him coming back was a big plus for our defense in general.”
Although Brisker plays a different position, Porter said his impact on the Nittany Lions’ defense is understated.
“He leads by example,” he said of Brisker. “He’s a vocal guy, but he also puts in the work to show you ‘I’m just not talking from the mouth. I’m really showing you guys how to work hard.’ I think he adds that to the team — he doesn’t stop. If there’s a competition, it’s go.”
One category in which Porter hopes to improve individually and collectively as a defense is creating more turnovers. The Nittany Lions only recorded four interceptions in 2020, but becoming more opportunistic has been a focal point going into the new season.
“We took that into account this year, this offseason, especially around spring,” he said. “We’ve been more in tune with getting the ball. We’re corners, we have to make plays to be playmakers. I feel like we’ve been doing that well in practice, and we’re trending in the right direction.”