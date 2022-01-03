TAMPA, Fla. - If anything, Penn State was able to receive a peek at its future a little earlier than expected.
No. 22 Arkansas (9-4) beat a shorthanded Penn State, 24-10, on Saturday in the Outback Bowl to send the Razorbacks to their first season in which they’ve won eight or more games since 2015.
For Penn State, the loss ended a 7-6 season that started with a world of promise.
Six players who began the year with the Nittany Lions for their Sept. 4 season-opener against Wisconsin didn’t play on Saturday after opting out.
A number of younger Nittany Lions received a uptick in playing time against the Razorbacks.
“Not what we had hoped for,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of his team’s season. “Obviously, we did some good things early on. Made some huge plays, had some big-time wins in some tough environments on the road to start the season. Had some injuries that we weren’t about to overcome quickly enough, but we’re responsible for all of that. I get it.”
Through the first 30 minutes in Tampa, Penn State appeared to be on track to close out an up-and-down 2021 campaign with some much-needed momentum entering the offseason. Playing without leading wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s passing attack carved Arkansas’ secondary for 172 yards. Wide receiver Parker Washington caught four passes for 77 yards, while counterpart KeAndre Lambert-Smith added 74 yards and one touchdown on two catches.
Lambert-Smith took advantage of a breakdown in coverage by Arkansas in the second quarter and ran uncontested into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown with 11 minutes remaining in the first half for Penn State’s first points of the game.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 10-for-20 passing with one interception in the first half, and Penn State’s depleted defense - under interim defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter - contained Arkansas’ effective running game through the first two quarters.
Penn State led 10-7 at the half.
Arkansas and its second-year head coach Sam Pittman, however, weren’t ready to abandon the formula that led them to their first New Year’s Day bowl since 2008.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Razorbacks drove 75 yards on seven plays to take a 14-10 lead. Quarterback KJ Jefferson had two runs of 14 yards and a 10-yarder, and running back Dominique Johnson delivered a back-breaking 22-yard run on the sixth play of the drive to set up the 8-yard scoring run by Jefferson.
Penn State went three-and-out on the following possession, and Arkansas kicker Cam Little followed with a 37-yard field goal on the Razorbacks’ second drive of the third quarter.
One drive later, Arkansas regained its advantage on the ground.
Jefferson opened the third drive of the third period with a 34-yard run, running back Raheim Sanderson followed with a 12-yard scamper, and back-up quarterback Malik Hornsby delivered another back-breaker in the form of a 32-yard run. Sanders on the following play ran 1-yard for the touchdown, which was the Razorbacks’ last of the game.
Arkansas gained 451 yards, 361 of which came on the ground. Jefferson rushed for a game-high 110 yards and one touchdown and earned Outback Bowl MVP honors.
The Razorbacks out-gained Penn State, 279 to 94, in the second half.
“Well, I think a big part of coaching, the great ones get it done before,” Pittman said. “They continue to try to talk and communicate... So the adjustment that we wanted to make was either run gap schemes back over this way, lead the tight end frontside, or run some type of inside zone where we’re not crossing the quarterback. What happened was we did that, then they gave us the read. That’s when KJ started taking off.”
Penn State’s four second-half drives ended with three punts and an interception. Clifford left the game fourth quarter. He finished 14 of 32 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
“The medical staff brought Sean out of the game,” Franklin explained.
Arkansas won the time-of-possession battle, 36:13 to 23:47.
Defensively, linebacker Curtis Jacobs paced the Nittany Lions with 10 tackles and one sack. Fellow linebacker Jesse Luketa - who declared for the NFL draft after the game - recorded nine tackles.
Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown pulled in two interceptions, which gave him a team-leading six this season.
Penn State ends the year on a two-game losing streak after starting the season with five-straight wins.
“I felt like we pretty much held our own out there,” Brown said. “We went against a great offense... It was a great game.”