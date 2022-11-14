SLIPPERY ROCK — On Saturday, the Conneaut girls volleyball team was placed in unfamiliar territory.
The previously undefeated Eagles ran into a tough offense in Thomas Jefferson that gave them fits throughout the match. The Jaguars defeated the Eagles 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19) in the Class 3A state quarterfinal round at Slippery Rock High School. The Lady Eagles ended their season with a record of 15-1.
“We were just inconsistent and at this stage when there’s only eight left in the state, you can’t play inconsistently.” said Conneaut head Christine Krankota. “We didn’t have the best performance passing, either in serve-receive or defensively. Because of that, we obviously weren’t able to run our offense and we didn’t put a whole lot of pressure on them defensively and you have to do that.”
At first, the Lady Eagles were firing on all cylinders after jumping out an 11-3 lead. However, the Jaguars eventually clawed their way back into the match and tied the set at 13 following a kill by Mia Fox. After Fox’s kill, Alexa Albin secured an ace to give the Jaguars the lead. The Jaguars scored the next four points to extend their lead to 18-13. The Jaguars eventually won the set 25-20.
In the second set, both teams started off by scoring seven points. However, the Eagles broke away from the Jaguars after scoring five out of the next six points to grab a 13-8 lead. With a 20-15 lead, the Eagles started to pile up errors that caused the Jaguars to score four consecutive points. A few points later, the Jaguars tied it at 22 following a block from Rylie Sippey. However, the Eagles flipped the momentum back in their direction after scoring three unanswered points. Two errors by the Jaguars put the Eagles up 24-22. Lainie Harrington then earned the 25th point on a kill to tie the game.
“We had a great start in the first set, we just fell off and we went through a bad stretch of poor passing and we weren’t able to overcome that,” Krankota said. “We put together a consistent performance in the second set.”
After dropping the second set, the Jaguars responded in a big way. With both teams tied at 4, the Jaguars took control of the third set after going on a 13-1 run. Errors piled up for the Eagles and the Jaguars’ offense made things difficult for them as well. The Jaguars had no problem finishing off the rest of the set in a 25-14 win.
Even though the fourth and final set would eventually go the Jaguars’ way, the Eagles still put together a solid effort. The Eagles’ season was hanging by a thread down 22-14. However, another kill by Harrington was the start of a comeback attempt by the Eagles. After scoring another point, the Eagles earned two consecutive blocks from Sylvia Prebor to pull within four. However, the Jaguars secured three out of the next four points en-route to 25-19 win.
“In the third set, our passing, we couldn’t get out of our own way and that happens sometimes,” Krankota said. “It’s volleyball. It’s a sport. They’re high school athletes. You see professional athletes who are paid millions of dollars and they’re inconsistent at times as well, but it’s part of the game.”
The Jaguars will move onto the 3A semifinals here they will take on fellow WPIAL squad North Catholic on Tuesday.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania recruit Delaney Concannon led the Jaguars’ attack with 13 kills. Eliah Lippincott added nine kills and two blocks. Fox contributed six kills while Sippey ended up with four kills and three blocks. Fox and Albin each secured four aces.
Kaylee Mattera led the Eagles with 19 kills and added nine digs. Prebor added 11 kills and four blocks. Mackenzie Wensel contributed three kills and aces each. Libero Paris Karastury led the defense with 19 digs. Wensel, Ashley Crabb and Kenady Oates each recorded seven digs. Setter Payten Karastury ran the Eagles’ offense with 32 assists. Karastury also added seven digs defensively.
For the Eagles’ seven seniors, Saturday was their final game with the team. This year’s seniors were Mattera, Crabb, Prebor, Wensel, Ginger Woods, Lyndsey Blood and Maria Poff.
The senior class has won a District 10 championship in all four seasons they’ve been on the team. The senior class was also a vital part in getting the team a first-round win over South Fayette. It was the Eagles’ first win in a state playoff game since 2013.
“It’s always tough to say goodbye to a senior group,” Krankota said. “As far as our coaching staff’s concerned, this was our first group of freshmen that we had. We’re so proud of them. It’s been amazing watching them growing up right in front of our eyes and they have accomplished so much for this program in such a short period of time.”
Mattera is set to play volleyball at the next level after signing a national letter of intent to join Division II Seton Hill’s volleyball program. Mattera is an all-state outside hitter who registered 1,000 kills for her career earlier this season.
“She’s put together a career a lot of high school volleyball players dream of,” Krankota said. “She’s done it with perseverance, with hard work and with a very humble team-first attitude. Right now, we’re not only concerned about her and her fellow seniors, but the rest of the team. This a tough loss for us and we wanna remember the season and reflect a little bit and give them a good send off.”
“We came in as the underdogs,” Mattera added. “We worked hard and we pushed ourselves every day and our season went pretty well. Just working as a team and working as one got us to where we were, so I couldn’t be more proud.”
