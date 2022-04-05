Meadville Tribune
Indiana University of Pennsylvania junior guard and former Meadville standout Armoni Foster has entered the transfer portal, he announced via a statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday.
“When I came here 5 years ago, I didn’t know what to expect,” Foster said. “Coach (Joe) Lombardi and Coach (Tray) Woodall gave me an opportunity to play college basketball and I’m forever grateful for that. I was unknowingly brought into a real family away from home. The relationships I’ve built here will last a lifetime.”
Foster, who has one year of eligibility remaining, led the Crimson Hawks in averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists this season. Foster was just one of 16 players named to the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches’ (NABC) Division II All-America Team.
Foster also helped the Crimson Hawks earn a 33-3 record and a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship this season. After winning the Atlantic Region championship in the NCAA Division II tournament, the Crimson Hawks advanced to the national semifinals where they lost to Augusta (GA).