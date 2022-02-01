LOCK HAVEN — IUP junior guard Armoni Foster was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) defensive athlete of the week for Week 10.
Foster had nine steals, one block, and averaged 3.0 defensive rebounds per game in three outings last week.
His biggest defensive performance came in Saturday’s 60-51 win over No. 21 Mercyhurst, tallying four steals while helping to lock down Lakers leading scorer Miykah McIntosh, who shot 0-12 from the field and totaled just two points. Foster’s four steals against the Lakers tied a career-high.
On the offensive side of the ball, Foster tallied 30 points during Saturday’s game as the Crimson Hawks improved to 11-2 in the PSAC and 17-2 overall.