CLEVELAND — There’s beauty in chaos for the Browns defense.
More specifically, there was beauty in them causing chaos for the Bengals offense in Cleveland’s 24-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.
“In real time you can see it,” defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo said. “They’re pointing everywhere. They don’t know who to block, who’s dropping, who’s coming. It’s a beautiful thing. It all was executed perfectly today.”
It seemed like just about everything we’ve heard about this defense throughout the preseason came to fruition, most notably with the defensive line.
Cleveland got any look it wanted up front, with coordinator Jim Schwartz rotating in eight D-linemen in different alignments. Sometimes there were as many as five on the field together. Sometimes Za’Darius Smith or Myles Garrett lined up inside. Sometimes Garrett or Okoronkwo lined up like linebackers. Sometimes Dalvin Tomlinson lined up against an offensive tackle.
The numbers speak for themselves.
“Our D coordinator gives us the opportunity, just cut us loose and that’s big ups to Schwartz, man,” Smith said. “He knows what type of guys he have up front. Every guy can play every position. So moving around is big for us. And as you can see today, it worked perfectly.”
Smith and Garrett each also had four quarterback hits apiece, with the team having 10 total.
For Smith, the whole afternoon was like playground ball.
“Our D coordinator gave us the opportunity, just cut us loose and that’s big ups to Schwartz, man,” he said. “He knows what type of guys he have up front. Every guy can play every position. So moving around is big for us. And as you can see today, it worked perfectly.
“It affects the offensive line being able to set protections. They can’t figure us out. I could play inside. Ogbo can play inside, D.T. can play outside at end. So being able to do stuff like that I think really helps our defense and disguises us in a way to where they can’t figure us out.”
For as much movement and chaos as the front of the defense caused, the back end of the unit was there to back them up.
Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II all had deflected passes in the game. Martin Emerson Jr. spent most of the afternoon matched up with 6-foot-4 Tee Higgins, and the Bengals receiver had zero catches on eight targets.
“Man, that’s like Kobe and Shaq,” Delpit said. “They did a great job up front. We didn’t come away with any takeaways, but we were making it hard for ‘em all game. So we’ll continue to do that.”
And not only did the Browns manage to find complementary football, they did so without falling into the chaos themselves.
The unit looked confident, comfortable and in attack mode regardless of who was on the field for any given play. It was a promising first impression considering so many issues throughout the 2022 season — particularly in early games — were related to communication breakdowns as opposing receivers were left wide open, often with two or more Browns players pointing at each other in confusion.
None of that would fly in a Schwartz system.
“I give all praise to Coach Schwartz,” Newsome said. “He expects that. He demands that. When we mess up at practice, he’ll get on us. So he keeps everything short and sweet and allows us to just go out there and just play. So just shout out Coach Schwartz for giving us a great game plan.”
And really, that is what Sunday comes down to.
If there were any doubts, there’s no denying it now: This defense has fully bought in to the Schwartz way.
Not only was it an effective outing numbers-wise — it was fun. And when that’s the case, it’s a symbiotic process. More fun means more trust, which in turn means more fun, and, well, you get the idea.
“It worked out exactly how Coach Schwartz said,” Okoronkwo said. “So we listen to Coach Schwartz, and in Coach Schwartz we trust.”
