INDIANAPOLIS — From Final Fours to Indy 500s, from Big Ten football title games to NFL draft combines to even Super Bowl XLVI, Indianapolis has always managed to successfully host big sporting events.
Now comes a different challenge. On Jan. 10, Lucas Oil Stadium will host the College Football Playoff national title game for the first time.
Susan Baughman, president of the Indianapolis Host Committee for the 2022 College Football Playoff, said she and a group of 425 committee members have been working to make sure the eighth CFP title game goes off without a hitch.
“Community volunteers that have divided up all the operational areas and they’ve been doing planning, working with the CFP office,” Baughman said. “They’ve been trying to figure out how do we take the annual road show and really create the football festival around it here in Indianapolis?
“I think it’s going well. We’re very excited to bring people into town, especially after COVID. This is really a celebration of football.”
Baughman said a conservative estimate for economic impact for Indianapolis and the surrounding area would be close to $150 million, depending on whether the event is played to full attendance. The pandemic still lingers, but if vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 variants can be brought under control, there is an expectation the game will be played in front of a full capacity of close to 70,000 fans.
As for operating the event safely should the pandemic stretch into January, Baughman will lean on organizers of the 2021 NCAA Tournament for advice. Last March, by creating a bubble environment for teams at downtown Indianapolis hotels, Indiana successfully hosted the entire tournament. Only one game was canceled due to COVID-19, with Oregon moving on via forfeit over VCU after positive tests were discovered in VCU’s program.
“Our organizations all work together really closely all the time, and we’re definitely learning from the other events that have happened,” Baughman said. “Particularly over the last year all of the precautions that had to be put in place, so we worked with Downtown Indy, Visit Indy, Indiana Sports Corp, to put the whole event together … it’s a great partnership, so we feel like we’ve learned a lot from each other.”
The first seven CFP title games have been held in Sun Belt cities in Texas, Florida, California, Louisiana and Arizona. Indiana will present a unique, colder setting. While the game itself will be played indoors, events will be held outdoors around the city and outside the stadium, regardless of conditions.
“We have agreed with ESPN and the CFP not to hide from the weather,” Baughman said. “We want to celebrate football season in tailgate weather, so we’re doing the concerts outside on Monument Circle. We’ll have the fan central, fan fest in the (Indiana) Convention Center. So that will be inside. The media day is free to the public as well, and that’s going to be in the fan fest, so that’s going to be a great morning, a great afternoon, for anybody to bring their families down and enjoy that. So I think we’re trying to do the proper combination for both.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Indianapolis hosting the CFP title game is another chance for football to grow in popularity in a traditional basketball state. Allen was a teenager in New Castle when the Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis, bringing the NFL to the Hoosier State. He was a high school coach in Indianapolis when quarterback Peyton Manning led the Colts to consistent high-level seasons, culminating with a Super Bowl title in 2006-07.
“Football is important here in Indiana,” Allen said. “There is no question the Colts have totally transformed that. I was here as a kid before they ever got here, so (I) just know the difference and when Peyton Manning came here and how much he and that whole team and what Coach (Tony) Dungy did and how that affected the whole state in high school football and youth football ...
“Anytime you have a chance to have those type of events in our state is pretty awesome.”