It was clear early the Huskies planned on feeding big man Nick Krahe.
Krahe, standing 6-foot-6 and about 260 pounds, dominated the Bulldogs in the paint en route to 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Harbor Creek beat Meadville 64-54 at the House of Thrills on Tuesday for the Bulldogs’ home-opener.
Meadville didn’t have anyone big enough to matchup with Krahe in the paint. He opened the first quarter with six points and helped put the Huskies ahead 14-8 at after one.
“We threw zone, some traps and some help behind him, but size-wise we didn’t have anyone to match up with him,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said. “If he gets the ball a couple feet from the basket he’s going to do something with it, but our kids battled hard. We had some young kids in there battling with him.”
The young kids McElhinny references are three freshman who play a lot of minutes for the ‘Dogs — Jack Burchard, Kellen Ball and Lucas Luteran. Ball, 6-foot-2, drew a matchup with Krahe for much of the game.
“I think the big issue was we didn’t get any boards with their big guy down there. He really controlled the boards and didn’t give us many second chances,” McElhinny said. “He gave them opportunities on offense and really locked it down defensively. Offense we moved it well and the defense played well, but it came down to us not being able to do anything on the boards.”
Meadville fought back in the second quarter and pulled ahead 19-18 on a Khalon Simmons and-one layup. On the ensuing possession Harbor Creek’s Gavin Ennis drilled a 3-pointer to give his Huskies the lead again.
Harbor Creek held a comfortable lead until midway through the fourth quarter. Burchard heated up and hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bulldogs to cut the deficit to one, but Ennis again answered with a 3-pointer in the corner to pull ahead.
The Huskies added another three and a couple of Krahe buckets to pull away from Meadville in the final minutes.
“I thought both teams played pretty up and down. There were a lot of mini-runs,” Harbor Creek head coach Ryan Smock said. “Luckily we had one late to secure it for us.”
Harbor Creek walked away with the win, but McElhinny was proud of the way his inexperienced team performed.
“We had a chance to win tonight but they hit a couple tough shots to stretch it back out. I was proud of our effort,” McElhinny said. “We definitely had some young guys in tonight that hadn’t been in that situation before.”
Harbor Creek moves to 2-1 on the season. Krahe led all scorers with 21 points.
“I think he should be at the free throw line considerably more because he leaves the game with red marks on his arms and face and it;s getting to be a bit much,” Smock said.
Leading Meadville in scoring was Burchard with 17. Junior Khalon Simmons added 13 while Luteran scored eight.
The three freshmen combined to score 31 of Meadville’s 54 points.
“They’re fearless and that’s why they’re in there. They’ve been like that for a lot of years. They’re not really freshmen, they’ve been playing at a high level for a long time,” McElhinny said. “They all shoot it well and play with a lot of confidence and they’re fun to watch.”
Meadville is 1-2 overall and plays at Oil City on Friday for a non-region game.
Harbor Creek (64)
Krahe 9 3-4 21, Ennis 4 1-2 12, Breese 3 2-2 11, Rocco 5 0-1 10, Kruszewski 2 2-2 7, Chwatek 1 1-2 3.
Totals 24 9-13 64.
Meadville (54)
Burchard 6 1-2 17, Simmons 5 3-5 13, Luteran 3 0-0 8, Miceli 2 0-0 6, Ball 2 1-2 6, Burnett 2 0-0 4.
Totals 20 5-9 54.
Harbor Creek 14 17 15 18 — 64
Meadville 8 14 15 17 — 54
3-point goals: HC — Ennis 3, Breese 3, Kruszewski; M — Burchard 4, Luteran 2, Miceli 2, Ball.
Records: Harbor Creek 2-1, 0-0 Region 5; Meadville 1-2, 0-0 Region 6.