There is an aura in the Meadville and Conneaut school hallways this week like no other weeks — it’s rivalry week between the football teams.
“The CASH versus MASH rivalry has always been a week where the guys really get pumped up and look forward to the game,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins. “They enjoy the rivalry and all the excitement and energy that surrounds the matchup. This is a game where your season record simply doesn’t matter, because both teams go out there and play their butts off. I always tell the team, ‘This is CASH week, it’s like Shark Week, only bigger.’”
Conneaut first-year coach Josh Blood has only been on the job for a few months, but he is well aware of the intense rivalry.
“Absolutely, the guys are charged up for this game,” he said. “The guys are aware that it is a CASH versus MASH showdown. It’s all about pride and being physical.”
What makes the rivalry so special?
“I think there is a lot that goes into making this rivalry unique,” said Collins, who is in his ninth year at the helm of the Bulldogs. “You have two schools, both close in size and proximity with each other. Our players know their players, there is a lot of mutual respect between both programs. Over the years there have been some good games played between us, and a lot of good football players who have played in this rivalry.
“You have both schools and both communities that are very proud of their football teams and come out in masses to support their team. As Pat Gould (former CASH head coach) and I used to always say, this rivalry is just good for high school football in this area, and you just don’t see this level of excitement for most of the other games on your schedule. I expect another great football game and anyone who is a part of this game, whether you’re a player, coach, or fan, you will feel the excitement and buzz in the air.”
Meadville and Conneaut are going in different directions this season, as the high-powered and defensive-strong Bulldogs, who have outscored their opponents, 193-27 this season, are 4-0 and the Eagles are still winless at 0-4. However, Blood & Co. are coming off their best game of the season in a 10-7 last-second loss to Warren as the Dragons kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.
“I was very happy with our performance,” said Blood. “The most impressive part was watching our guys fight through adversity and work together to play four quarters of football. They fought back after a long touchdown run by Warren, when in the past we wilted under pressure.”
The Bulldogs aren’t the Dragons, and Blood knows it.
“There is an awful lot to be impressed with them,” he said. “Multiple backs that can make big plays, and a defense that absolutely screams to the ball every play. I’m most impressed with their offensive line. We had a chance to see them at our linemen challenge this summer, and they are as good as advertised.”
The ’Dogs are flat-out rolling this season — just ask the Titusville players.
“I was impressed with our intensity and physical play against Titusville,” said Collins. “Our players were fired up and played hard-nosed football. Defensively, we played well, forced turnovers and held their offense in check. Offensively, we were very efficient, and we executed at a high level. We moved the ball and put points on the board and then relied on our defense to secure the win. On special teams, we returned a punt for a touchdown and the guys we have playing on our special team units did a fantastic job.”
Continuing, Collins offered his thoughts on Conneaut’s play against Warren:
“I watched the film, and I was impressed with their effort. They were in a position to beat Warren at the end of that game. The CASH players were aggressive, inspired and played with a lot of emotion and intensity for four quarters. Their defense swarmed to the Warren ball carriers and did a really good job of shutting down their offense.
“On offense, CASH showed the ability to move the ball, hit some big plays and put together a strong rushing attack. I know that the first few weeks of the season haven’t gone exactly as scripted, but they have continued to work hard and have greatly improved week to week. I’m confident that they are prepared to play us and are going to come at us with everything they have.”
Can CASH pull off a major upset?
“We need to play with a ton of grit and make no mistakes,” said Blood. “We need to take care of our responsibilities and be where we are supposed to be always. There is no room for error with an opponent like Meadville.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 63, Conneaut 7.
Sports Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 69, Conneaut 7.
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 52, Conneaut 7.
Cochranton (1-2, 1-1 Region 1) at Mercer (2-2, 1-1 Region 1)
The inability to score in the redzone isn’t sitting well with Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa.
In last week’s 22-0 loss to Kennedy Catholic, the Cardinals were in the redzone three times, but failed to score.
“That type of performance will not win any games,” he said. “It starts with blocking up front and executing the play. The times you have the ball in the redzone, you must score.”
Cochranton’s offensive woes got worse in the fourth quarter against Kennedy Catholic when leading rusher Blake Foulk, who has rushed for 227 yards on 45 carries this season, suffered a game-ending injury, and will not play in tonight’s game against Mercer.
What else went wrong against Kennedy Catholic, coach?
“We missed many tackles and turned the ball over too many times,” he said. “We have to continue to practice hard each and every day and improve on these aspects of the game.”
As for his scouting report on Mercer, Feleppa said, “They play a physical style of football. They like to run the ball between the tackles but can also hit the perimeter plays. They execute well on offense and run to the ball and tackle well on defense.”
Jim’s pick: Mercer 30, Cochranton 6.
Topor’s pick: Mercer 42, Cochranton 16.
McGinley’s pick: Mercer 24, Cochranton 7.
Maplewood (2-2, 1-2 Region 1) at Reynolds (3-1, 2-0 Region 1)
First-year Maplewood coach Jason Wargo is hoping this week’s practice play carries over to game action against Reynolds.
“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “Hopefully, our guys will play like they have practiced, be very focused and attuned to what their individual responsibility is on each play and trust each other. We will need to play physical football and not turn the ball over and hurt ourselves offensively. We are excited about the opportunity.”
The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 24-7 loss to Lakeview and Wargo is hoping his Tigers learned some valuable lessons.
“Penalties, mental mistakes and we did not execute well at all on first down,” he said. “Hats off to Lakeview, though, as they played exceptionally well and forced us into making those mistakes. We will need to improve moving forward and I think we will.”
Another strong test awaits the Tigers in Reynolds, who handled Cambridge Springs last week 46-6.
“There is a long list of things that are impressive about Reynolds,” said Wargo. “They have tremendous team speed, they play very hard, they are physical, they are well coached and execute exceptionally well. This will be a stiff challenge for sure.”
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 34, Maplewood 7.
Topor’s pick: Reynolds 28, Maplewood 14.
McGinley’s pick: Reynolds 35, Maplewood 14.
Iroquois (0-4, 0-2 Region 2) at Cambridge Springs (2-2, 2-1 Region 1)
The best remedy after a 40-point loss? Maybe play a winless team, which Cambridge Springs is doing tonight against Iroquois, who enters with a 0-4 record.
Last week, the Blue Devils were completely manhandled by Reynolds, 46-6. After the game, Spa coach Nathan Liberty said, “It was very, very bad. We got to take a gut check with ourselves in the mirror, regroup, and get Blue Devil pride back.”
Liberty believes his Blue Devils have done just that.
“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “I preach you can be a competitor or pretender and after the butt kicking we got last week, the players could have thrown in the towel, but we had our best week of practice this year.”
Spa sophomore quarterback Morgan Applebee is having a solid season, completing 32 of 66 passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns.
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 34, Iroquois 8.
Topor’s pick: Cambridge Springs 48, Iroquois 7.
McGinley’s pick: Cambridge Springs 42, Iroquois 10.
Saegertown (0-4, 0-4 Region 1) at Union City (2-2, 1-1 Region 2)
Will Saegertown’s first non-region game of the season get the Panthers in the “W” column for the first time?
Answer tonight, against Union City.
“The practices went well this week, and the players are looking forward to playing,” said Saegertown coach James Wolfgang.
The Panthers are coming off a 42-24 loss to Mercer. What happened, coach?
“Turnovers and giving up 27 points in the first quarter is never a good thing.”
Union City is coming off a 29-8 victory over Iroquois, and is fueled by running back Clay Thomas’ skills, who has rushed for 530 yards on 68 carries this season.
“They have a strong running attack, including their quarterback,” said Wolfgang. “We need to defend their running game and play four quarters of football.”
Jim’s pick: Union City 28, Saegertown 20.
Topor’s pick: Saegertown 22, Union City 21.
McGinley’s pick: Union City 27, Saegertown 21
Big-play Simmons
For the second time this season, Meadville’s dynamic all-world senior running back Khalon Simmons has been selected The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week after his spectacular five-touchdown performance in the Bulldogs’ 69-7 romp over Titusville.
The lightning-quick Simmons scored on 79 and 66-yard romps, returned a punt 77 yards for a TD and rushed for 181 yards on only six carries. On the season, Simmons has rushed for 596 yards on only 36 hauls in three games.
Helmet stickers to Simmons’ teammates, junior linebacker Brighton Anderson, who intercepted two passes, and senior running back Brady Walker, who rushed for 119 yards on only 10 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Buzzell fitting in
Former Meadville great Griffin Buzzell is making his mark on the PennWest Clarion football team in his freshman year.
The hard-hitting linebacker is third on the team in tackles with 13.
The Golden Eagles are 1-2 on the season.
Records: Jim Hunter (13-3), Alex Topor (10-6), Alex McGinley (9-7).
