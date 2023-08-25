Meadville coach Ray Collins is a fluid talker, but had a tough time getting one word out in the interview for tonight’s 2023 season-opening, non-region game against Corry at Bender Field: Rebuild.
“I never enjoy using the word, rebuild, but the reality is we are in a rebuilding year,” said Collins, entering his 10th year leading the Bulldogs and coming off back-to-back District 10 championships. “It is certainly not a secret that we graduated a lot of our team last year. The guys that we lost were integral to the success that we had in 2021 and 2022. Replacing those guys is tough and we lost a lot of talent on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
“Offensively, we only return three starters in Nic Williams, Jack Brown and Justice Esser. Defensively, we are a little better off in what we return — Ty Tidball, Esser, Ryan Reichel, Brighton Anderson and Nic (Williams). So, our approach this season has been to find the best guys that we have to replace the guys that we lost. Some of the guys that are being named starters on offense and defense are just sophomores, while most of the other starters are guys that have been with us for three years but are stepping into full-time starting roles. I believe that our junior varsity program is what makes it possible for our new starters to transition so easily into their roles as starters on our varsity team. Those guys are well coached and get a lot of game time experience.”
The Bulldogs lost a lot — repeat, a lot — of firepower from last season’s 12-2 PIAA Final Eight team, which scored 646 points (46.1 points per game). Two explosive weapons, mainly: the fabulous running back duo of Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker. The All-State selection Simmons rushed for an eye-popping 2,182 yards on 191 carries and scored 37 touchdowns, while the bruising Walker rambled for 1,548 yards on 186 hauls and scored 21 TD’s.
Collins doesn’t look in the rearview mirror.
“I’m really pleased with the stable of running backs that we have to replace Khalon, Brady and Amari Lewis. This season we will look to Brighton (Anderson) to step into the right halfback position. He is a smart guy, runs hard and is a devastating blocker. He played a role in our offense last year as our fourth running back who would take some plays to give the other backs a quick rest. Although Brighton wasn’t a starter, he has the experience to seamlessly fill a position in our backfield.
“We will also utilize senior Tahlir McClure and sophomore Jordan Lawrence at the fullback position. Tahlir also saw quite a bit of action last season as a substitute for Brady. Jordan Lawrence has also showed us a lot of potential and has good speed and vision. At the left halfback position, we have junior Bradyn Miller and junior Amarri Grenaway. Both guys also saw playing time last season and both are hard runners who fit nicely into our offensive scheme.”
There is a new ’Dog barking out the offensive cadences, too: senior Tate Reichel.
“Tate has been working hard for the past three years and really has a great understanding of our offense. He has been doing an outstanding job of leading our offense through summer workouts and camp and we are really excited to see him get this opportunity and lead our team.”
Simmons and Walker may be gone, but Collins still has a player who can go the distance on any given play — the multi-skilled Williams.
“Nic is a dynamic player. He is the rare combination of speed, size and athleticism at the split end position. Nic is a great route runner with exceptional hands and breakaway speed. Nic blocks well and has shown that he is very physical blocking defensive backs and linebackers. We want to make sure that we get Nic involved in our offense each week because of his big play ability. He is that guy that we can plug in just about anywhere. He can kick field goals and extra points, punt and return kicks. He starts at cornerback for us and is also a back-up quarterback in our spread package.”
MASH’s defensive leaders will be, of course — defensive end Esser and linebacker Anderson, first-and second-team all-region selections, respectively, last season.
“Brighton led our team in interceptions last season with seven, which is really impressive. He plays fast and physical and is all over the field on game night. When we need a big play from our defense, generally it is Brighton that comes through. Justice is big, strong, fast and extremely explosive. As a defensive end, he is a handful for offensive linemen to block. He creates a lot of chaos at the line of scrimmage and in the opponent’s backfield and I think we will see him record a lot of sacks and quarterback pressure plays this season.”
Collins couldn’t resist in the latter part of the interview — he talked more about his talented sophomores.
“The emergence of our sophomore class has really stood out. We have sophomores starting on both sides of the ball — Jacoby Thompson as our spread package quarterback and outside linebacker, Jordan Lawrence as our fullback, Landon Plyler at center and nose tackle and Ryan Elverton at cornerback. I’m impressed with the contribution that these guys are making this season. We have a lot of guys who have been busting their butts to battle for starting positions and get better every day, so I would say that the number one thing that has stood out to me is the great attitude that these guys have been bringing to the field every day.”
When asked to name one player who has really stood out in the preseason camp, Collins didn’t hesitate:
“Sophomore Jacoby Thompson without a doubt. He came in and earned the starting job at outside linebacker, then he moved into the starting role in our spread package and has demonstrated exceptional ability as a passer and runner in that package. He is very athletic and intelligent and just keeps getting better every day. I am confident that we are going to see him put together a solid season where he is a statistical leader on both sides of the ball and helps us to win some ball games.”
Can the Bulldogs three-peat, coach?
“We have been fortunate enough to win back-to-back D-10 championships and three championships since I was hired in 2014. We have expectations each year of winning a District 10 championship. I believe that should be our goal every season, as well as to advance farther each year in the state playoffs. Even in a ‘rebuilding’ cycle, as we presently find ourselves, I don’t believe in watering down expectations and finding excuses for not achieving our goals.
“When you accept excuses for not achieving your goals then you create an environment where losing and not performing at your best becomes acceptable. As a program we hold ourselves, coaches, and players, to a higher standard where we expect to be successful, regardless of who is taking the field for us, whether that lineup consists of veteran players, or first year, inexperienced players. We expect the same gritty, determined effort that has come to be Meadville football.”
First steps tonight.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 48, Corry 7.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 54, Corry 21.
Owen’s pick: Meadville 28, Corry 7.
Saegertown (0-0) at Maplewood (0-0)
A gimme for sure: The intensity will be amped up more when Saegertown and Maplewood step on the Tigers’ turf tonight for their 2023 Region 1 season opener.
The Panthers and Tigers do not like each other — always been the case in the fiery football rivalry.
“Our players realize what the rivalry means between the PENNCREST schools,” said Maplewood second-year coach Jason Wargo. “We won a very close ballgame over there last year, so the boys know that is probably some extra motivation for Saegertown.”
Saegertown coach James Wolfgang likes the idea of opening the season against the rival Tigers.
“It is always good to help the focus opening with a rival,” he said.
As Wargo mentioned, Maplewood and Saegertown might have a tough time repeating last year’s opener as the Tigers edged the Panthers, 34-26, in a nail biter.
It was Wargo’s first career high school coaching win and four more wins followed for a 5-7 overall record and a playoff berth.
Year II may be tougher for the energetic Tigers’ mentor, though. How come? He will be without last year’s all-world running back Ben Giliberto, who graduated. The dynamic halfback set the Tigers’ single-season rushing record with a jaw-dropping 2,120 yards.
How are you going to replace 2,000-plus rushing yards, coach?
“It will be by committee. Obviously, 2,100 yards will be hard to replace plus just the intensity Ben brought everyday but the guys are up to the challenge and have been working very hard.”
Leading the committee will be dual-threat seniors Dominick Kinney and AJ Proper, who both will also play quarterback at times.
“I’m not sure who is going to be our starting quarterback, but both AJ and Dominick will play QB at times, along with playing other positions for us such as running back and receiver because they are both such versatile players. Both bring a lot of great attributes to the field. Caden Lazorishak, Michael Wickstrom and Kyle Jordan will all see time in the backfield, too.”
Could Kinney be this year’s Giliberto?
“Dom will play all over on offense and outside linebacker and corner on defense,” said Wargo. “He is such a talented versatile athlete that we expect him to be able to help in a variety of ways.”
Saegertown’s offense is more set: Promising sophomore Luke Young will be the starting quarterback, and juniors Aaron Shartle, Wyatt Burchill and Reese Wilkinson will share the ball in the backfield.
“This will be Luke’s second year in the offense, moving from running back to quarterback, and I have a lot of confidence in his quarterbacking ability,” said Wolfgang. “Our running backs have three years of experience and gel well together. I believe all four will be a threat this year out of the back field.”
Shartle, who rushed for a team-high 507 yards last season, may be the player to watch.
“Aaron has shown flashes in the previous seasons, and I think he will take the next step this season,” said Wolfgang. “He has really matured over the last season and has become a true leader.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 21, Saegertown 13.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 35, Saegertown 28.
Owen’s pick: Maplewood 43, Saegertown 28.
Cochranton (0-0) at Eisenhower (0-0)
The day has arrived for sophomore Walker Carroll: Starting quarterback for the Cochranton Cardinals.
How many times did Carroll play that role in his head in the backyard in his younger years? Countless, probably.
Progressively improving his quarterbacking skills in recent years, Carroll caught Cardinals’ head coach Mike Feleppa’s attention and has been given the keys to the Redbirds’ attack in 2023 as they open the season tonight at Eisenhower in a non-conference game.
“I am very comfortable putting Walker behind center because it is what is best for the team,” said Feleppa, entering his third season at the helm of the Cards.
With the emergence of Carroll, Feleppa moved last season’s starting quarterback Noah Cummings to the backfield, joining senior teammates Blake Foulk and Isiah Long — giving the Cardinals a formidable running back trio.
“They are an athletic bunch of kids that all catch and run well,” said Feleppa.
Especially, Foulk — who has gotten some pre-season hype from some sports scribes, despite missing a good portion of last season due to a leg injury.
“Blake is a leader and a very committed football player,” said Feleppa. “He is the leader of the defense and we lean on him as a captain of the football team. I expect him to have a great senior year.”
Feleppa expects Foulk to have a lot of help on defense this season.
“We will also be leaning on some others —— Trent Hoban, Cash Morrell, Dawson Carroll — and Gabe Carter to name a few, as well as the entire defensive line.”
Pre-season camp has had positive days, according to the Cochranton boss.
“We have had a great two weeks of camp. The guys have worked hard and have gotten better every day. We have a great group of seniors that want to compete each and every day. They work hard and are a committed bunch of players.”
Feleppa & Co. are coming off a one-win 2022 season. What needs to happen to have a better record this season, coach?
“We need to compete each and every week for four quarters of football. We must execute and not turn the ball over.”
As was the case last season, Cochranton opens against Eisenhower, which blanked the Cardinals, 41-0, in 2022, springboarding the Knights to an 11-1 overall record and the Region 2 championship with a 5-0 mark.
Not the same Knights in 2023, though: Last season’s backfield horse, Benji Bauer, graduated after rushing for 2,067 yards.
Feleppa still expects a tough Eisenhower squad:
“Eisenhower is a very good program. They are well coached and a big challenge each and every year. I expect us to battle for four quarters with them. It should be a great game!”
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 28, Cochranton 14.
Alex’s pick: Eisenhower 35, Cochranton 21.
Owen’s pick: Eisenhower 20, Cochranton 7.
Fort LeBoeuf (0-0) at Conneaut (0-0)
Unlike in previous years, Conneaut is excelling in Football 101 entering its 2023 season opener tonight at home against Fort LeBoeuf in a non-conference clash.
“Our football IQ has really stood out in our practice sessions,” said Conneaut second-year coach Josh Blood. “Last year, one of our biggest team issues revolved around having so many new players and having to teach a new system. After spending a full offseason with these players, we are in a much better place when it comes to knowledge of the game and situational football. We have a great group of young men who have put in a lot of work and are very dedicated.”
Wait one second, coach. You only have two seniors — Logan Groover and Max Getz — on the roster. Aren’t you concerned about the lack of experience?
“I actually think we have a lot more experience than we had going into last year. Of our 11 seniors that graduated, only three of them had previously played in a varsity game. On this team, we have players who have been starters since their freshman year. We also bring back almost our entire offense including our leading rusher, passer, receiver and tackler.”
Blood isn’t playing around either this season. He has settled on his quarterback: junior Ben Easler, who split the signal-calling duties with Groover last season.
“Ben is going to be our QB this season,” said Blood. “He took some huge steps forward in our system. We also think Logan is perfectly suited as the lead back in our offensive system. I strongly believe he is going to have a great season. Both players were voted captains, along with Colton Ellis and Max (Getz).”
Who else in the backfield, coach?
“Groover will be our main back and he will share carries with Getz and junior Joe Furgiuele. Both players will line up as wing backs in our offense. Max played wide receiver last year but has really taken big steps to establish himself as a runner. Joe has a great work ethic and excels when given opportunities last year. Sophomore Johnny Sandau and junior Nate Green will also be in line for some carries.”
As for the defensive side of the ball, “The seniors, Logan and Max, are going to be huge for us. Logan is our leading tackler and voice of the defense and Max is our leader on the back end. Green and Furguiele are both playing extremely important roles and we look for them to become huge playmakers with expanded roles. Colton Ellis is our leader on the defensive line.”
To have a successful season, the Eagles must …
“As cheesy as it sounds, this team needs to believe in themselves,” said Blood. “These players have really endured some tough times the last few years and they need to understand they can achieve some great things if they stick together.”
What is the scoop on Fort LeBoeuf, coach?
“They are a very talented team. They are probably one of the best teams we will face all year. Coach Blose was the interim coach last year and guided them to a great season and a playoff berth. He is the head coach this season with no interim tag and he has done a lot to make Ft. LeBoeuf look different than in years past by passing the ball a little more.
“They are extremely physical up front and experienced. They beat us badly last season, winning 63-6. We played one of our worst games of the year. We have been harping on the importance of starting quick this year, and if we do that and play A+ football we will compete.”
Jim’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 34, Conneaut 15.
Alex’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 45, Conneaut 14.
Owen’s pick: Fort LeBoeuf 30, Conneaut 15.
On the sideline
Cambridge Springs opens its season on Saturday at home against Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 action. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
