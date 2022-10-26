STATE COLLEGE — No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) will conclude its October gauntlet with its toughest test yet as No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has beaten Ohio State once during his eight-and-a-half-year tenure in State College, but contests between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions during that span have largely remained competitive.
After a 45-17 win against Minnesota in last week’s White Out contest, Franklin and the Nittany Lions will look to nab their seventh win of the season.
“Today is our first real day of practice,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “We did have Sunday. Monday is our off-day from a planning perspective and today, so we’ll have a better idea later in the week but that’s the start.”
The advantage in the series has tilted heavily in Ohio State’s favor over the past decade, as the Buckeyes are 9-1 during that span. In the eight Nittany Lions-Buckeyes contests under Franklin, Ohio State has gone 7-1.
Ohio State earned a 31-24 win in 2014, Franklin’s first year with the program. The Buckeyes followed that with a 38-10 win in Columbus a year later. Penn State in 2016 used a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter to nab a 24-21 win en route to claiming the Big Ten crown in Franklin’s third season with the program.
Ohio State won games in 2017 and 2018 by a combined two points, and of the Nittany Lions’ three losses between the 2019 through 2021 seasons, the Buckeyes’ margin of victory didn’t exceed 13 points.
While talent on the Buckeyes’ roster during Franklin’s time with the program has never been in short supply, this year’s iteration is among the most explosive that’s passed through Columbus in recent years.
In seven games this season, Ohio State has outscored opponents, 347-104. Since opening 2022 with a 21-point output against Notre Dame in Week 1, the Buckeyes’ Big Ten top-ranked scoring offense has posted no fewer than 49 points in its last six games.
The Buckeyes bring the nation’s second-ranked scoring offense to Beaver Stadium as they’ve average 49.6 points per game through the first eight weeks. Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the Big Ten in passer efficiency (203.9) and touchdowns (28), and the offerense’s 204.9 yards rushing per contest ranks second in the conference.
“At the end of the day, their trigger man (Stroud) is what makes them go,” Franklin said. “He’s the one that distributes the ball to all those different playmakers and does a really good job doing it. ‘He throws on the run as well as he throws from the pocket, which is somewhat unusual. He’s leading the Heisman race for a reason.”
Defensively, Ohio State under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is yielding 14.9 points per game to opponents. The Buckeyes haven’t yielded more than 21 points to an opponent this year, and they lead the conference in opponents’ third-down conversion (24.5 percent).
“He’s done a really good job going in there and being aggressive, going in there being aggressive in terms of scheme, taking advantage of their personnel,” Franklin said of Knowles and Ohio State’s defense.
