SAEGERTOWN — In a rematch of last year's District 10 1A Championship, it's fitting that a Saegertown-Cambridge Springs game would go down to the wire.
That's exactly what happened between the two PENNCREST rivals as Saegertown edged Cambridge Springs 3-2 on Tuesday at Bertram Park.
"We played tough today," said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. "We did the little things when it mattered. We didn't fall apart when things didn't go our way. We really kept our composure and we hit when we needed to."
It wasn't until the bottom of the sixth inning when the bats started to come alive where the Panthers went ahead 3-0 thanks to a three-run homer by Brittany Houck. The inning started with a single by Alyssa Arblaster. After Rylie Braymer drew a walk, Rhiannon Paris earned a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third base with one out to set up Houck's home run.
"We talk all the time about timely hitting and how important it is in this game and that was just timely hitting," Bowes said.
Despite being down three runs entering the top of the seventh, the Lady Blue Devils did not go down quietly. Following a leadoff triple by Aly Acosta-Reyes, Taylor Smith tripled herself to put her team on the board. Cheyenne Mosconi's sacrifice fly drove home Smith, which made it a one-run game. However, the Lady Blue Devils weren't able to complete the comeback as Mikaila Obenrader got the next two batters out to give the Lady Panthers the victory.
Despite falling one run short, Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford commended her team's performance.
"I'm proud of my kids for fighting back," Mumford said. "We don't ever give up and we keep fighting. We've just got that gritty attitude."
Entering Tuesday's game, both pitchers were coming off no-hit performances from their last game. Hailee Rodgers no-hit Eisenhower in five innings of work in an 11-0 win on Saturday. Obenrader did it in three innings as the Lady Panthers defeated Rocky Grove 18-0 on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Rodgers and Obenrader continued to be dominant for their respective teams as both teams were held scoreless for the first five innings of the game.
Both pitchers went the whole way as Obenrader earned the win while striking out ten batters and scattering three hits and two runs. In the losing effort, Rodgers allowed five hits, three runs and one walk while striking out eight.
"I thought both teams played really good games," Mumford said. "I mean we saw some great defensive plays, a pitcher's duel between the two of them. I mean it was a great game to watch."
With the win, the Lady Panthers are now 4-2 on the season and currently in second place in Region 2. On the other hand, the Lady Blue Devils are now 3-5 and currently sit in fourth place in the region.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday as Saegertown will go to take on region opponent Rocky Grove while Cambridge Springs will host PENNCREST rival Maplewood. Both games are slated to start at 4 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lewis 3-0-1-0, Acosta-Reyes 3-1-1-0, Smith 3-1-1-1, Mosconi 3-0-0-1, Schultz 3-0-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-0-0, Boylan 2-0-0-0, Dragosavac 2-0-0-0, Leandro 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-3-2.
Saegertown (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-1-1-0, Braymer 2-1-1-0, Paris 1-0-0-0, Houck 2-1-1-3, Obenrader 3-0-1-0, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Gregor 2-0-1-0, Kirdahy 2-0-0-0, Triola 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-3-5-3.
Cambridge Springs 000 000 2 — 2 3 0
Saegertown 000 003 x — 3 5 1
BATTING
3B: C — Acosta-Reyes, Smith.
HR: S — Houck.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Rodgers LP 6-5-3-3-8-1; S — Obenrader WP 7-3-2-2-10-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 3-5; Saegertown 4-2.