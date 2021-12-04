A quartet of area girls volleyball players were named a region player of the year — Saegertown’s Brittany Houck, Conneaut’s Kaylee Mattera, Cochranton’s Devyn Sokol and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas.
Houck and Sokol were named co-region players of the year for Region 2.
Sokol helped Cochranton to a 18-3 record. The Cardinals reached the PIAA quarterfinal round before losing to Bishop Canevin.
Sokol, a junior middle hitter, was also named to the all-region team last year. Other Cardinals that made the all-region first team are Taytum Jackson (libero), Jaylin McGill (middle hitter) and Dana Jackson (setter). On the second-team was Brooklyn Needler (middle hitter) and Ella Gallo (outside hitter).
Houck, a senior outside hitter, lead the Saegertown Panthers to a 12-6 record and the District 10 semifinals. Also on the first-team for the Panthers was Averie Braymer (middle hitter). On the second-team was Kam Fuller (setter) and Abigail Kirdahy (libero).
Cambridge Springs had several players named to the all-region teams in Region 2. On the first-team was Taylor Smith (outside hitter) and Abbie Schultz (setter). On the second-team was Jordyn Wheeler (middle hitter) and Maddie Dragosavac (outside hitter).
In Region 3, Thomas shared player of the year honors with Sharpsville’s Cady Benedict. Thomas, a junior outside hitter, was joined by two other juniors on the first-team — Bailey Varndell (setter) and McKenna Crawford (libero). Named to the second-team was Avery Brunot (middle hitter).
In Region 5, Mattera was the region player of the year. Mattera, a junior outside hitter, was the leading scorer for the Eagles and led them past Villa Maria in the District 10 championship game for team’s third straight district title. Conneaut lost in the opening round of the state playoffs to Armstrong.
Also on the all-region first-team for Conneaut was Jaelyn Blood (middle hitter), Rylee Jones (libero) and Amber Clark (setter). Sylvia Prebor (middle hitter) was named to the second-team.
Also in Region 5, Meadville had a pair of honorees. Ella Stewart (outside hitter) was named to the first-team and Kendall Sandrock (outside hitter) the second-team.